Occult Materials Recovered: Anti-Superstition Act Invoked In Nashik's Neha Pawar Suicide Case | Representative Image

Nashik: A decisive turn has taken place in the Neha Pawar suicide case from Panchavati. After examining the serious issues mentioned in the seven-page note written by the woman before her death, the Nashik Police have now included Sections 2(A) and 2(B) of the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition Act, 2013, in the case.

This important action was made possible due to the persistent efforts of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS) and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe.



In the note written by Neha Pawar before her death, there was a direct mention of a virginity test and superstition-related practices. However, these points were not included in the initial FIR. Subsequently, ANiS submitted a representation to the police, demanding the immediate application of the relevant sections of the Anti-Superstition Act. Gorhe also wrote to the Chief Minister, the Director General of Police, and the Nashik Police Commissioner, urging strict action.



Following this, the investigation responsibility was handed over to Police Inspector Sunil Pawar. During the investigation, police recovered materials used for occult/superstitious practices from the accused’s residence. Additionally, the mention of the virginity test in the note—which had already been declared an offence by the Home Department in 2019, due to Gorhe’s earlier efforts—became an important point in the investigation.





Taking all the evidence into consideration, the police added the relevant sections of the Anti-Superstition Act. The court has extended the police custody of the accused till December 3 for further investigation. The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has expressed special gratitude to Neelam Gorhe and the Nashik Police for this decisive action.