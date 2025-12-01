Pune: Ruby Hall Clinic Technician Kills Girlfriend, Dies By Suicide After Family Rejects Marriage | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: A love affair culminated in the murder of the girlfriend and the subsequent suicide by the boyfriend after the woman's marriage was set with another man, and the victim got to know. The incident came to light on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Divya Santosh Nighot (22, Loni Kand) and Ganesh Shahurao Kale (27, Tuljai Building, Sangamwadi, Yerawada, originally from Ashoknagar, Dhage Colony, Beed). Both worked as lab technicians at Ruby Hall Clinic.

According to police, Ganesh had proposed marriage to Divya about a year and a half ago. Divya had informed her family about the proposal, but her father rejected Ganesh because he belonged to a different caste than that of Divya. Following the incident, Divya's family had arranged her marriage with another man, scheduled for December 13th.

On Saturday, November 29, Divya left home at 6 AM for work but did not return by late evening. Her younger sister informed the family that Divya had messaged her about going to watch a movie with a friend after work. When Divya still had not returned by 9 PM, her family contacted her friend, who stated that Divya had been unwell for two days and had not called.

Later, it was found that Divya had taken two days off, and Ganesh Kale's mobile phone was also switched off. Regarding the matter, a missing complaint was filed at the Koregaon Park Police Station. Following the investigation, Divya's body was later found at Ganesh's residence.

During the search operation for missing Ganesh, it was found that he had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. The post-mortem examination of Divya Nighot, conducted on Monday morning, revealed that her death was caused by asphyxiation.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Somay Mundey, Deputy Commissioner of police (Zone 4), said, as per the preliminary examination, it was found that Divya was murdered. Ganesh's body was found on the railway track in Talegaon. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.

According to information received, Ganesh, originally from Beed, had been working as a lab technician at Ruby Hall Clinic for several years. Divya had also been working there for three years.

Ganesh, being her senior, developed a relationship with Divya. After her family's refusal due to their different social backgrounds, Divya's engagement with another man had taken place, and her wedding was imminent.