 Pune: Ruby Hall Clinic Technician Kills Girlfriend, Dies By Suicide After Family Rejects Marriage
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Ruby Hall Clinic Technician Kills Girlfriend, Dies By Suicide After Family Rejects Marriage

Pune: Ruby Hall Clinic Technician Kills Girlfriend, Dies By Suicide After Family Rejects Marriage

The deceased have been identified as Divya Santosh Nighot (22, Loni Kand) and Ganesh Shahurao Kale (27, Tuljai Building, Sangamwadi, Yerawada, originally from Ashoknagar, Dhage Colony, Beed). Both worked as lab technicians at Ruby Hall Clinic.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Ruby Hall Clinic Technician Kills Girlfriend, Dies By Suicide After Family Rejects Marriage | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: A love affair culminated in the murder of the girlfriend and the subsequent suicide by the boyfriend after the woman's marriage was set with another man, and the victim got to know. The incident came to light on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Divya Santosh Nighot (22, Loni Kand) and Ganesh Shahurao Kale (27, Tuljai Building, Sangamwadi, Yerawada, originally from Ashoknagar, Dhage Colony, Beed). Both worked as lab technicians at Ruby Hall Clinic.

According to police, Ganesh had proposed marriage to Divya about a year and a half ago. Divya had informed her family about the proposal, but her father rejected Ganesh because he belonged to a different caste than that of Divya. Following the incident, Divya's family had arranged her marriage with another man, scheduled for December 13th. 

On Saturday, November 29, Divya left home at 6 AM for work but did not return by late evening. Her younger sister informed the family that Divya had messaged her about going to watch a movie with a friend after work. When Divya still had not returned by 9 PM, her family contacted her friend, who stated that Divya had been unwell for two days and had not called. 

FPJ Shorts
'BJP Govt Has Destroyed Sports Infrastructure In State': Bhupinder Singh Hooda After Tragic Death Of 2 Basketball Players | VIDEO
'BJP Govt Has Destroyed Sports Infrastructure In State': Bhupinder Singh Hooda After Tragic Death Of 2 Basketball Players | VIDEO
Did BTS' V Just Dance To An Indian Song? Kim Taehyung's Video Of 'Ice-Cream Trend' With Goes Viral – WATCH
Did BTS' V Just Dance To An Indian Song? Kim Taehyung's Video Of 'Ice-Cream Trend' With Goes Viral – WATCH
Mumbai News: 9th Kalaa Spandan Art Fair To Feature 4,500 Artworks At Nehru Centre From December 5–7
Mumbai News: 9th Kalaa Spandan Art Fair To Feature 4,500 Artworks At Nehru Centre From December 5–7
Karnataka To Witness Another Breakfast Diplomacy Between CM Siddaramaiah & DCM DK Shivakumar
Karnataka To Witness Another Breakfast Diplomacy Between CM Siddaramaiah & DCM DK Shivakumar

Later, it was found that Divya had taken two days off, and Ganesh Kale's mobile phone was also switched off. Regarding the matter, a missing complaint was filed at the Koregaon Park Police Station. Following the investigation, Divya's body was later found at Ganesh's residence.

During the search operation for missing Ganesh, it was found that he had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. The post-mortem examination of Divya Nighot, conducted on Monday morning, revealed that her death was caused by asphyxiation. 

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Somay Mundey, Deputy Commissioner of police (Zone 4), said, as per the preliminary examination, it was found that Divya was murdered. Ganesh's body was found on the railway track in Talegaon. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.

Read Also
Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra: Pune Records 9.4°C, Haveli 7.8°C
article-image

According to information received, Ganesh, originally from Beed, had been working as a lab technician at Ruby Hall Clinic for several years. Divya had also been working there for three years. 

Ganesh, being her senior, developed a relationship with Divya. After her family's refusal due to their different social backgrounds, Divya's engagement with another man had taken place, and her wedding was imminent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Human Intelligence Will Shape Tomorrow, Not AI': Vishwas Patil At MIT-WPU Event In Pune

'Human Intelligence Will Shape Tomorrow, Not AI': Vishwas Patil At MIT-WPU Event In Pune

Pune: PMC-Run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose School In Crisis; Lacks Drinking Water, Security, Basic...

Pune: PMC-Run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose School In Crisis; Lacks Drinking Water, Security, Basic...

Jalgaon Local Body Polls To Test Political Existence Of Thackeray, Pawar Factions

Jalgaon Local Body Polls To Test Political Existence Of Thackeray, Pawar Factions

Pune Breaking News: Two Schoolchildren Killed As Company Bus Rams Footpath In Hinjawadi IT Park |...

Pune Breaking News: Two Schoolchildren Killed As Company Bus Rams Footpath In Hinjawadi IT Park |...

Pune: PMC Launches Drive To Issue Ayushman, Vay Vandana Cards From Dec 1-20

Pune: PMC Launches Drive To Issue Ayushman, Vay Vandana Cards From Dec 1-20