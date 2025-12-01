Pune Breaking News: Two Schoolchildren Killed As Company Bus Rams Footpath In Hinjawadi IT Park | VIDEOS

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A tragic accident occurred in Hinjawadi IT Park near Pancharatna Chowk on Monday evening after a company bus carrying IT employees went out of control and crashed onto a footpath. Two schoolchildren died on the spot, while around five others have been injured, according to initial reports.
Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of the Hinjawadi Police Station, confirmed the casualties while speaking to The Free Press Journal said, “Two deaths are confirmed. We are verifying the victims’ backgrounds and investigating the matter. The bus driver has been detained,”. Police teams and emergency services are present at the site.
Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
