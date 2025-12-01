Pune: PMC Launches Drive To Issue Ayushman, Vay Vandana Cards From Dec 1-20 | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a special campaign to issue co-branded Ayushman Cards and Vay Vandana Cards under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

The campaign will run from December 1 to December 20, 2025, within PMC limits. Under these health schemes, beneficiary families are entitled to annual health coverage of ₹5 lakh. The initiative aims to increase the number of eligible citizens who can access this benefit.

The drive will be conducted across PMC maternity homes, hospitals, and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Citizens have been urged to visit these locations and take advantage of the campaign. To generate the Ayushman and Vay Vandana cards, beneficiaries must carry their Aadhaar Card and Ration Card.

A previous special campaign took place from August 16 to September 7, 2025, during which co-branded Ayushman cards were processed. These cards have now been printed by the Central Government and will be distributed during the upcoming drive.

PMC has appealed to all eligible residents to come forward and secure the health benefits available to their families.

