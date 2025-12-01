 Pune: PMC Launches Drive To Issue Ayushman, Vay Vandana Cards From Dec 1-20
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Launches Drive To Issue Ayushman, Vay Vandana Cards From Dec 1-20

Pune: PMC Launches Drive To Issue Ayushman, Vay Vandana Cards From Dec 1-20

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a special campaign to issue co-branded Ayushman Cards and Vayavandana Cards under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Launches Drive To Issue Ayushman, Vay Vandana Cards From Dec 1-20 | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a special campaign to issue co-branded Ayushman Cards and Vay Vandana Cards under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY). 

The campaign will run from December 1 to December 20, 2025, within PMC limits. Under these health schemes, beneficiary families are entitled to annual health coverage of ₹5 lakh. The initiative aims to increase the number of eligible citizens who can access this benefit.

The drive will be conducted across PMC maternity homes, hospitals, and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Citizens have been urged to visit these locations and take advantage of the campaign. To generate the Ayushman and Vay Vandana cards, beneficiaries must carry their Aadhaar Card and Ration Card.

A previous special campaign took place from August 16 to September 7, 2025, during which co-branded Ayushman cards were processed. These cards have now been printed by the Central Government and will be distributed during the upcoming drive.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj Spills Tea On Who's Clever, Fake, Dumb & Real Player In Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj Spills Tea On Who's Clever, Fake, Dumb & Real Player In Bigg Boss 19
ED Conducts Searches At 12 Locations In Maharashtra In Foreign Funding And Money-Laundering Probe Against Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom (JIIU)
ED Conducts Searches At 12 Locations In Maharashtra In Foreign Funding And Money-Laundering Probe Against Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom (JIIU)
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 1, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 1, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra's Women Farmers Take Flight, Lead Sustainable Agriculture With Drone Technology
Maharashtra's Women Farmers Take Flight, Lead Sustainable Agriculture With Drone Technology

PMC has appealed to all eligible residents to come forward and secure the health benefits available to their families.

Read Also
Pune: Valet Assistant Dies After Drunk Techie Rams Car Into Parking Counter At Kalyaninagar...
article-image

A previous special campaign took place from August 16 to September 7, 2025, during which co-branded Ayushman cards were processed. These cards have now been printed by the Central Government and will be distributed during the upcoming drive.

PMC has appealed to all eligible residents to come forward and secure the health benefits available to their families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Udayan Mane To Lead PROP As President; Association Pushes Transparency, Training Upgrades

Pune: Udayan Mane To Lead PROP As President; Association Pushes Transparency, Training Upgrades

'Human Intelligence Will Shape Tomorrow, Not AI': Vishwas Patil At MIT-WPU Event In Pune

'Human Intelligence Will Shape Tomorrow, Not AI': Vishwas Patil At MIT-WPU Event In Pune

Pune: PMC-Run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose School In Crisis; Lacks Drinking Water, Security, Basic...

Pune: PMC-Run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose School In Crisis; Lacks Drinking Water, Security, Basic...

Jalgaon Local Body Polls To Test Political Existence Of Thackeray, Pawar Factions

Jalgaon Local Body Polls To Test Political Existence Of Thackeray, Pawar Factions

Pune Breaking News: Two Schoolchildren Killed As Company Bus Rams Footpath In Hinjawadi IT Park |...

Pune Breaking News: Two Schoolchildren Killed As Company Bus Rams Footpath In Hinjawadi IT Park |...