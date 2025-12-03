IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Pune As Cold Wave Intensifies | Anand Chaini

Pune: The minimum temperature in the city and its surroundings has decreased for the past few days, and the cold has increased. Due to the cold wave-like conditions mainly in the central parts of Maharashtra and the northern districts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Pune, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Nandurbar districts till December 4. Meteorologists have predicted that the cold will continue till December 12-13.

Due to clear skies, dry weather, and cold winds coming from the north, the minimum temperature in Maharashtra had decreased rapidly in the last week of November. Due to this, the city and its surroundings are also experiencing a cold-wave-like situation. Punekars mainly experienced a sharp cold at night and early morning compared to the day, with temperatures dropping to 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Yellow Alert due to isolated Cold Wave in Pune,Ahilyanagar,Nasik, Jalgaon,Nandurbar,Dhule during 2-4 Dec:Due to entry of Northerly wind,night temp reduces significantly in Maharashtra & isolated Cold Wave over dists of North-Central Maharashtra during next 48hrs.Take precautions. pic.twitter.com/q2cr4eDGwx — Anupam Kashyapi Never B Upset (@anupamkashyapi) December 2, 2025

However, due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the weather changed from November 21-22, and the temperature increased. After the successive cyclones, the temperature is now falling once again, and it is seen that the temperature has decreased by three to four degrees Celsius in the last five days.

When the data of the Meteorological Department is reviewed, the temperature in the city decreased within a week, and the intensity of the cold has increased. Commenting on the situation, Senior Meteorologist, Dr Anupam Kashyapi, said, “Currently, there is a clear sky, as well as a strong flow of cold winds from the north. Due to this, the temperature has decreased mainly at night, and the cold has increased. There is a cold wave-like situation in central Maharashtra, including Pune.”

“Along with the hail formed due to the decrease in temperature, there are also some winds; there is less vapour in the winds. Due to this, the intensity of the cold is felt more. The current cold is likely to continue for the next few days. There may be a slight increase in temperature during this period, but it will generally remain cold until December 12-13.”