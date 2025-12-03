 Parbhani’s Vasantrao Naik Agriculture University Shines With 8 Medals At Youth Fest
Parbhani’s Vasantrao Naik Agriculture University Shines With 8 Medals At Youth Fest

The winning teams arrived in Parbhani on December 1. Vice-chancellor Indramani congratulated all the winners for their performances. Students’ welfare officer Rajesh Kadam guided the students for the festival

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Parbhani's Vasantrao Naik Agriculture University Shines With 8 Medals At Youth Fest

Parbhani: Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University clinched eight medals in various categories at the AIU’s Central Zone Youth Festival held at MGM University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between Nov 25 and Nov 29. The teams won second place in collage art and rally, fourth in folk/tribal dance, cartoon competition and rangoli, and fifth in group singing, easy singing, and English debate.

The winning teams arrived in Parbhani on December 1. Vice-chancellor Indramani congratulated all the winners for their performances. Students’ welfare officer Rajesh Kadam guided the students for the festival. The sports officers were Sangharsh Shringare and Amol Sonkamble.


Nanded student goes to carrom championship

Meanwhile in another development, Tanmay Gajbhare, a class 12 student from the Vocational stream of Nanded Education Society’s People’s College, Nanded, has been selected for the upcoming state-level carrom championship to be held in Kolhapur.

Gajbhare secured his place after delivering an outstanding performance at the divisional carrom tournament, recently held in Dharashiv, organised by the district sports officer. His impressive victory qualified him to represent the college at the state-level event.

Officiating principal Shivshankar Bhanegaonkar felicitated Gajbhare with a medal. Present on the occasion were Sports Department Head Vilas Wadje, Sunita Mali, Rajesh Sonkamble, and other faculty members.

