 Hingoli: Warkari Sammelan Held At Narsi Namdev Ahead Of Hind Di Chadar Shahidi Samagam
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

Hingoli: As part of the “Hind Di Chadar” initiative being organised to commemorate the 350th Shahidi Samagam of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji, a Warkari Sammelan was held on Monday at Narsi Namdev, the birthplace of Sant Namdev Maharaj, in Hingoli district. The Shahidi Samagam is scheduled to take place in Nanded on January 24 and 25.

The sammelan was inaugurated by District Collector Rahul Gupta, who appealed to devotees to attend the Shahidi Samagam in large numbers and actively participate in the historic event. A large number of devotees from the Warkari sect, along with followers from Hingoli district and nearby areas, attended the programme, reflecting strong enthusiasm and devotion.

During the event, the District Collector inspected the arrangements and facilities made available for devotees. He paid obeisance to Sant Namdev Maharaj and instructed the organisers to ensure that participants did not face any inconvenience during the sammelan. Emphasising the importance of smooth management, Gupta directed that all essential facilities, including crowd management, drinking water, and basic amenities, be properly arranged.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta highlighted that the core message of the sammelan should focus on social solidarity, compassion, and communal harmony. He noted that the Hind Di Chadar ceremony in Nanded would witness the participation of people from various communities, including Punjabis, Sikhs, Sindhis, Sikaligars, Valmikis, Banjaras, and others from across the country and abroad. He urged maximum participation to make the event a grand success and to spread the values of unity and mutual respect.

The introductory speech at the sammelan was delivered by Santosh Rathod, who outlined the significance of the initiative and the spiritual legacy being commemorated.

