 Pune: Empress Garden Flower Show 2026 Dedicated To Madhav Gadgil - Dates, Timings & All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Empress Garden Flower Show 2026 Dedicated To Madhav Gadgil - Dates, Timings & All You Need To Know

Pune: Empress Garden Flower Show 2026 Dedicated To Madhav Gadgil - Dates, Timings & All You Need To Know

Dr Madhav Gadgil was an honorary member of the Agri-Horticultural Society of Western India. To express gratitude and pay homage to his invaluable contribution, a special condolence and tribute meeting will be held following the inauguration

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Empress Garden Flower Show 2026 Dedicated To Madhav Gadgil - Dates, Timings & All You Need To Know | Sourced

The Empress Garden in Pune is once again hosting the grand Empress Garden Flower Show 2026, as it does every year. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 27, and has been dedicated this year to the memory of veteran environmentalist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Madhav Gadgil. This information was shared during a press conference by Suman Kirloskar (Chairperson, Exhibition Committee) and Suresh Pingale (Vice-Chairperson, Exhibition Committee).

Inauguration and Tribute Meeting:

The official inauguration of the exhibition will take place on Friday, January 23, at 12:00 noon, at the hands of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Dr Madhav Gadgil was an honorary member of the Agri-Horticultural Society of Western India. To express gratitude and pay homage to his invaluable contribution, a special condolence and tribute meeting will be held following the inauguration.

FPJ Shorts
'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media By Storm- Watch
'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media By Storm- Watch
AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across India
AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across India
What Is Neo 1? Startup NeoSapien Secures Patent For India’s First AI-Native Wearable
What Is Neo 1? Startup NeoSapien Secures Patent For India’s First AI-Native Wearable
CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply
CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply
Read Also
Pune Shocker: Woman Drags Man On Car Bonnet For 2 Km After Argument On Sangamwadi Road; Video Goes...
article-image

Major attractions of the exhibition:

Artistic Floral Arrangements: Japanese-style Ikebana flower arrangements and a wide variety of bonsai trees will be the main highlights of this year’s exhibition.

Garden in Full Bloom: Visitors will have the opportunity to witness Empress Garden beautifully adorned with a diverse array of flowers and foliage, offering a visual treat for nature lovers.

State-Level Participation: Renowned nursery owners and horticulture professionals from Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, and other regions will participate in the exhibition.

Read Also
Angels Of Pune | The Ambulance That Never Came: How A Pune Couple Turned Their Greatest Grief Into A...
article-image

Various Competitions: Competitions such as flower arrangement, fruits and vegetables, and decorative potted plants have been organised for gardening enthusiasts. No entry fee has been charged for these competitions.

Student Participation: To encourage young talent, a recently held drawing and handwriting competition witnessed participation from over 800 students from various schools.

Exhibition Timings:

Friday, January 23: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

January 24 to 27: 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Objective of the Institution:

The Agri-Horticultural Society of Western India, established in 1830, manages Empress Garden. The flower show is organised not merely for entertainment, but with the objective of fostering love for nature and environmental awareness among the general public.

Read Also
Light Rain Likely In Pune, North Maharashtra Between Jan 20-24 As Cold Subsides
article-image

The management has appealed to all nature and flower enthusiasts to visit the exhibition in large numbers, enjoy the floral spectacle, and pay tribute to Dr Madhav Gadgil.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ajit Pawar Takes Charge Of Both NCP Factions Ahead Of ZP & Panchayat Samiti Polls; Asks...
Pune: Ajit Pawar Takes Charge Of Both NCP Factions Ahead Of ZP & Panchayat Samiti Polls; Asks...
Pune Court Denies Bail To Drunk Driver Accused In Valet’s Death Case After Restaurant Parking...
Pune Court Denies Bail To Drunk Driver Accused In Valet’s Death Case After Restaurant Parking...
Pune: Empress Garden Flower Show 2026 Dedicated To Madhav Gadgil - Dates, Timings & All You Need To...
Pune: Empress Garden Flower Show 2026 Dedicated To Madhav Gadgil - Dates, Timings & All You Need To...
Pune: PMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown On January 21 For Pipeline Work
Pune: PMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown On January 21 For Pipeline Work
Pune: TEDxChinchwad 2026 To Feature Educators, Historians, And Innovators On Jan 20; Check Details
Pune: TEDxChinchwad 2026 To Feature Educators, Historians, And Innovators On Jan 20; Check Details