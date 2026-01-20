Pune: Empress Garden Flower Show 2026 Dedicated To Madhav Gadgil - Dates, Timings & All You Need To Know | Sourced

The Empress Garden in Pune is once again hosting the grand Empress Garden Flower Show 2026, as it does every year. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 27, and has been dedicated this year to the memory of veteran environmentalist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Madhav Gadgil. This information was shared during a press conference by Suman Kirloskar (Chairperson, Exhibition Committee) and Suresh Pingale (Vice-Chairperson, Exhibition Committee).

Inauguration and Tribute Meeting:

The official inauguration of the exhibition will take place on Friday, January 23, at 12:00 noon, at the hands of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Dr Madhav Gadgil was an honorary member of the Agri-Horticultural Society of Western India. To express gratitude and pay homage to his invaluable contribution, a special condolence and tribute meeting will be held following the inauguration.

Major attractions of the exhibition:

Artistic Floral Arrangements: Japanese-style Ikebana flower arrangements and a wide variety of bonsai trees will be the main highlights of this year’s exhibition.

Garden in Full Bloom: Visitors will have the opportunity to witness Empress Garden beautifully adorned with a diverse array of flowers and foliage, offering a visual treat for nature lovers.

State-Level Participation: Renowned nursery owners and horticulture professionals from Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, and other regions will participate in the exhibition.

Various Competitions: Competitions such as flower arrangement, fruits and vegetables, and decorative potted plants have been organised for gardening enthusiasts. No entry fee has been charged for these competitions.

Student Participation: To encourage young talent, a recently held drawing and handwriting competition witnessed participation from over 800 students from various schools.

Exhibition Timings:

Friday, January 23: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

January 24 to 27: 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Objective of the Institution:

The Agri-Horticultural Society of Western India, established in 1830, manages Empress Garden. The flower show is organised not merely for entertainment, but with the objective of fostering love for nature and environmental awareness among the general public.

The management has appealed to all nature and flower enthusiasts to visit the exhibition in large numbers, enjoy the floral spectacle, and pay tribute to Dr Madhav Gadgil.