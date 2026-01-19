Light Rain Likely In Pune, North Maharashtra Between Jan 20-24 As Cold Subsides | @amarbarwe

Pune: The cold has subsided in the last few days. However, due to the ongoing changes in the weather, meteorologists have predicted cloudy weather and light rain in Pune and other parts of the state in the coming days.

This year, December saw cold weather due to factors such as cold winds from the north, clear skies, and dry weather. However, since then, fluctuations in temperature have been observed. Weather changes at the beginning of the new year led to an increase in minimum temperatures, reducing the intensity of the cold.

The minimum temperature in Shivaji Nagar, Pune, and some parts of the district was recorded at over 14 degrees Celsius. However, in the last two to three days, the cold increased again, bringing the minimum temperature back to single digits. Now, there are changes again in the flow of winds coming from the north. Experts have observed that these changes are creating conditions conducive to an increase in nighttime temperatures and a decrease in cold.

Senior meteorologist Anupam Kashyapi told Loksatta, “In the next few days, there is little chance of a significant drop in nighttime temperatures in Maharashtra. However, from January 20th onwards, there is a possibility of partly cloudy weather and light rain in Pune and parts of North and Central Maharashtra.”

“Currently, the northerly winds are not able to penetrate very far into the state; instead, the interaction between opposing winds is causing the formation of clouds at medium to high altitudes. The interaction of winds is likely to increase further between January 20th and 24th. Cloudy weather during the day reduces daytime temperatures, making it feel cold even during the day,” he added.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) data, minimum temperatures have increased across almost the entire state. Only Gondia recorded a single-digit temperature (9.8 degrees Celsius). Pune recorded 13.7, Ahilyanagar 12.4, Jalgaon 12.6, Kolhapur 17.5, Malegaon 11.8, Nashik 16, and Solapur 16.7 degrees Celsius. In Vidarbha, temperatures recorded were 14.7 degrees Celsius in Akola, 13.3 in Amravati, 16 in Buldhana, 12 in Brahmapuri, 13 in Chandrapur, 11 in Nagpur, 13.3 in Washim, and 11.5 in Wardha.

In Marathwada, the temperature was 14.6 degrees Celsius in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 14.2 degrees Celsius in Parbhani. In Mumbai, the temperature was 20.4 degrees Celsius, in Ratnagiri 18.6, and in Dahanu 16.6 degrees Celsius.