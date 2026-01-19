Pune Shocker: Woman Drags Man On Car Bonnet For 2 Km After Argument On Sangamwadi Road; Video Goes Viral | Videograb

A shocking incident occurred in Pune where a woman car driver dragged a young man for two kilometres. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. This shocking incident took place on Sangamwadi Road. According to the information received, there was an argument between the young man and the woman car driver. After that, the woman dragged the young man along with her car. After two kilometres, the woman applied the brakes, causing the young man to be seriously injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the young man who was dragged was also driving a car. He and the woman car driver had an argument. Following the argument, the young man tried to block the woman's car with his own car at the intersection coming from Kalyani Nagar. He then stood in front of the woman's car. At that time, the woman did not stop the car and drove on. The young man remained on the bonnet, and the woman dragged him for at least 2 kilometres. Then she applied the brakes, causing the young man to fall and sustain serious injuries.

In addition to this, a speeding four-wheeler met with an accident near Shadalbaba Dargah in Yerwada on Sunday morning at around 2:45 AM. Due to loss of control, the four-wheeler hit the divider and then crashed into shops located on the lower side near the dargah. The four-wheeler suffered extensive damage. One shop was also damaged. Since all the shops were closed at the time, there was no loss of life.

“The thrilling sequence of the accident was captured on a CCTV camera. It shows the sequence of events, the speed of the four-wheeler, and the intensity of the collision. In this case, the driver has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol,” Senior Police Inspector of Laxminagar Police Station told Saam.

Tempo hits several vehicles on the footpath

A major accident occurred in the Yerwada area of ​​Pune. A speeding tempo hit several vehicles and pedestrians on the footpath on Shadhal Baba Road in the area. One person died on the spot in this accident. The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon. The dramatic incident was captured on a CCTV camera. According to the complaint registered at the Laxminagar Police Station, the tempo's number was MH-12-QG-4894.