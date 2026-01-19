 Pune Crime: Doctor Abducted At Knifepoint, ₹19 Lakh Ransom Paid; 4 Held
The incident took place on the night of January 10, when Dr Vitthal Kisan Chaudhary (58), a resident of Kunjir Wadi, Haveli Taluka, along with his driver Rajendra Chagan Rajguru (32), was travelling on the Solapur-Pune Highway near Uruli Kanchan

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
Pune Rural Police have arrested four individuals involved in the kidnapping of a doctor from Uruli Kanchan and extorting a total of Rs 19 lakh. The operation also led to the recovery of vehicles and cash worth Rs 15.8 lakh used in the crime.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajendra Chagan Rajguru (32), driver; Santosh Somnath Bankar (36); Datta alias Gotu Balu Aher (34), farmer, all residents of Anantpur, Paithan; and Sunil alias Sonu Murlidhar Magar (30), labourer, resident of Ganesh Nagar, Garakheda, a habitual offender with three prior cases of property theft.

What was the case?

The incident took place on the night of January 10, when Dr Vitthal Kisan Chaudhary (58), a resident of Kunjir Wadi, Haveli Taluka, along with his driver Rajendra Chagan Rajguru (32), was travelling on the Solapur-Pune Highway near Uruli Kanchan. Four unidentified men in a white Ertiga vehicle blocked their car and forcibly made the doctor get into their vehicle at knifepoint.

The accused physically assaulted Dr Chaudhary and drove him towards Shindwane, demanding an immediate ransom. In the meantime, they took Rs 4 lakh from him and dropped him at Chaufula. They also threatened to kill the doctor if an additional Rs 15 lakh was not paid. Fearing for his life, Dr Chaudhary paid the remaining Rs 15 lakh on January 12 to the kidnappers.

Following the complaint, Pune Rural Police, under the guidance of senior officers including SP Sandeep Singh Gill and ASP Ganesh Biradar, formed specialised teams from the Local Crime Branch and Uruli Kanchan Police Station. During the investigation, the involvement of the doctor’s driver was found.

Based on the driver’s confession and further technical and field investigation, the police arrested the other accused involved.

During the operation, police recovered a white Ertiga car valued at Rs 8 lakh and Rs 7.8 lakh in cash, bringing the total recovered material to Rs 15.8 lakh.

Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Rural Police, said that the accused were presented before the court on January 20, 2026, and police custody (remand) was granted. All accused have been arrested, and the matter is under investigation.

