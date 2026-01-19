‘United In Some Tehsils, Separate In Others’ -- NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Signals Party’s Flexible Strategy For Pune Zilla Parishad Polls

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar | PTI

Pune: Against the backdrop of the upcoming Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections, a crucial meeting was held in Pune between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar from NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Rohit Pawar clarified their stand on the Pune ZP elections. He signalled that the option to fight together in some tehsils and separately in others remains open for Pune ZP polls.

MLA Rohit Pawar stated, “While approaching the Pune Zilla Parishad elections, local office-bearers and grassroots workers will be taken into confidence. A decision on how to contest the elections... whether to form an alliance or fight independently... will be made after discussing it with everyone.”

Several office-bearers from both factions of the NCP were present at the meeting venue on Sunday. Rohit Pawar clarified that many workers and officials had arrived with the demand to “contest the elections unitedly” and that he participated in the meeting while respecting their sentiments and wishes.

He further added, “For the sake of the workers’ wishes, we may contest unitedly in some tehsils, while in other tehsils, a decision to fight separately may be taken. Additionally, local workers and office-bearers will decide on which symbol the election should be contested.”

Rohit Pawar also shared that the meeting involved detailed discussions on who is aspiring to contest the Pune Zilla Parishad elections, who the strong candidates are, and who has the potential to win. He indicated that the final decision will be made after considering local political equations, the strength of the workers, and the mindset of the voters.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has avoided answering questions regarding this, although he has said that for local body elections, the local workers will decide.