Pune: Class 10 School Student Attacked With Sharp Weapon In Kothrud Over Dispute

Pune Crime Diary | Representational Image | File

Pune: In an incident triggered by a dispute at school, a young boy was attacked with a sharp weapon in the Kothrud area on Saturday. A case has been registered against two individuals in connection with this matter.

Balram Hanumant Lokhande (24, a resident of Pandurang Colony, Sutardara, Kothrud) has filed a complaint at the Kothrud Police Station. According to the complaint, his younger brother, Kalyan, was heading out in the Kothrud area around 5:30 PM on Saturday. Kalyan is a Class 10 student at a school in Kothrud.

According to the police reports, two individuals intercepted Kalyan near the Swami Samarth Math. Citing a previous argument that took place at school, the duo began verbally abusing and physically assaulting him. The accused then attacked Kalyan with a sharp weapon.

Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Deshmane, in charge of the Kothrud Police Station, visited the crime scene. The police are currently searching for the accused who fled the scene. Police Sub-Inspector Kale is leading the investigation.

Incidents of serious assault arising from school-level disputes have been on the rise. A year ago, a schoolboy was similarly attacked with a sharp weapon in Bhavani Peth. In that case, the Khadak Police had registered a case of attempted murder against the minors involved.