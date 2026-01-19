 Pune: Class 10 School Student Attacked With Sharp Weapon In Kothrud Over Dispute
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Pune Crime Diary | Representational Image | File

Pune: In an incident triggered by a dispute at school, a young boy was attacked with a sharp weapon in the Kothrud area on Saturday. A case has been registered against two individuals in connection with this matter.

Balram Hanumant Lokhande (24, a resident of Pandurang Colony, Sutardara, Kothrud) has filed a complaint at the Kothrud Police Station. According to the complaint, his younger brother, Kalyan, was heading out in the Kothrud area around 5:30 PM on Saturday. Kalyan is a Class 10 student at a school in Kothrud.

According to the police reports, two individuals intercepted Kalyan near the Swami Samarth Math. Citing a previous argument that took place at school, the duo began verbally abusing and physically assaulting him. The accused then attacked Kalyan with a sharp weapon.

Incidents of serious assault arising from school-level disputes have been on the rise. A year ago, a schoolboy was similarly attacked with a sharp weapon in Bhavani Peth. In that case, the Khadak Police had registered a case of attempted murder against the minors involved.

