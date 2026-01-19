‘Daily Water Supply Impossible in Pimpri-Chinchwad’: BJP City President Contradicts NCP’s Top Manifesto Promise After PCMC Election Results | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In an unexpected turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Pimpri-Chinchwad City President Shatrughna Kate has said that providing a daily water supply to the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad city is not possible as things stand. The statement was made on Sunday, when the city BJP held a press conference after claiming a dominant majority in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections on Friday.

What surprised everyone was that their main opposition in the city, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had promised in its manifesto to ensure a daily water supply to the city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, as it was one of their most prioritised commitments. The BJP City Chief’s statement has indeed shocked everyone in the city.

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the PCMC elections with 84 corporators compared to the NCP’s 37. Against this backdrop, the BJP held a press conference on Sunday. Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, MLC Amit Gorkhe, and General Secretary Vikas Dolas were also present with city chief Kate.

During the election campaign, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar -- who was contesting elections against his state allies -- had criticised the BJP administration, stating that the city does not receive daily water and citizens are suffering. Ajit Pawar had pointed out it was the BJP administration who had started alternate-day water supply from the daily water supply in 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Shatrughna Kate, who was himself elected as a corporator from Ward Number 28 (Pimple Saudagar), said, “Efforts will be made to provide additional water to meet the needs of Pimpri-Chinchwad’s growing population. However, it is not possible to supply water daily. If water is supplied every alternate day with sufficient pressure, all citizens will receive an equal share.”

Kate further said, “Additional water has been brought from the Andhra and Bhama-Askhed dams. The city’s population is around 35 lakhs and is expected to grow significantly over the next 10 years. Therefore, the water issue will become serious. Currently, instead of trying to provide water daily, supplying it every alternate day with adequate pressure will ensure equal distribution.” He explicitly stated that a daily water supply is currently not feasible.

Contradicting yet another promise made in NCP’s manifesto for PCMC elections, the BJP city chief said, “City development cannot be achieved by simply cancelling the Development Plan (DP). We have followed up to cancel reservations in places where they were wrongly marked. Citizens have raised objections regarding the DP. Taking those objections, local leaders, and citizens into account, the plan will be rectified rather than cancelled.”

BJP-NCP Tussle Continues in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a month before PCMC elections that a “friendly contest” would take place between the two allies in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Pimpri-Chinchwad’s grounds suddenly turned not-so-friendly as local leaders from both sides pounced on each other even before the contest was announced.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s campaign against the BJP, especially Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, made matters worse as state leaders from the BJP who were visiting Pimpri-Chinchwad hit back at Ajit Pawar. However, as the chaos of municipal corporation polls has somewhat deflated in Maharashtra, Pimpri-Chinchwad BJP has continued its tussle against Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

When asked if NCP would be included in the PCMC administration by the BJP, Kate said, “The BJP has received a clear majority in the PCMC. Therefore, the mayor will be from the BJP. The reservation draw for the mayor’s post will happen in two days, followed by the election.” He clarified that the NCP will not be included in the local power structure.

On questions raised by NCP and opposition leaders in the city, Kate said, “We had given the slogan of ‘Crossing 100’ seats. However, some good candidates unexpectedly faced defeat in certain areas. Candidates were also hit by ‘cross-voting’ in some places. We will identify the reasons for these defeats and submit a report to the BJP State President. Accusations are part and parcel of elections. BJP responded to these allegations through developmental work. This benefited the party, and the number of corporators has increased compared to the last term.”