Vrikshavropan Abhiyan: 5,000 Trees Planted On Army Land In Pune

Rapid urbanisation in recent years has led to large-scale tree cutting, disturbing ecological balance and contributing to rising temperatures and declining air quality. Against this backdrop, urban forestry has emerged as a vital solution for restoring environmental harmony and building climate resilience.

In a strong step towards environmental conservation and sustainable urban forestry, Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, in association with the Indian Army (15 Battalion, Jat Regiment) and Vaghmi Foundation, organised a large-scale Vrikshavropan Abhiyan (Tree Plantation Drive) on Sunday aiming to plant 5,000 trees within a month, reinforcing the collective commitment of corporate, civil society, and the armed forces towards a cleaner and healthier environment.

The Vrikshavropan Abhiyan, conducted under the guidance and protocol of the Indian Army – 15 Battalion, Jat Regiment, reflects a collaborative effort to enhance green cover and promote long-term environmental sustainability.

As part of the initiative, 5,000 trees will be planted in phases, with the first set of saplings planted during the event and the remaining to be planted within a month.

Speaking to the media, Rishi Sharma, President of Tenneco Clean Air, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to a cleaner and healthier environment.

"Our project is to plant 5,000 trees. A few trees are being planted today, and the rest will be planted over the next month. This initiative is closely linked to our core purpose of working towards a cleaner and healthier environment for tomorrow. Through this plantation drive, we are making a humble contribution to society,” Sharma said.

Explaining the decision to carry out the plantation on Army land, Sharma added that earlier drives faced challenges in ensuring the survival of saplings.

"We have conducted plantation campaigns earlier, but the survival rate was not very encouraging. This time, we approached Colonel Bharat Singh Jhala to allow plantation on Army land so that the trees can be properly cared for with the support of Vaghmi Foundation. The saplings are geo-tagged, which will help us monitor them and ensure timely watering,” he said.