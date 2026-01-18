 Maharashtra Civic Polls: Beed Woman Tells Police She Was Taken To Pimpri Chinchwad To ‘Cast' Vote
A woman from Maharashtra’s Beed district alleged she was taken to Pimpri Chinchwad and made to vote in the January 15 civic polls. She claimed she was told she was going to a self-help group meeting and a temple visit. Beed SP Navneet Kanwat said the complaint will be forwarded to the Pune collector for further action.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
A woman from Maharashtra’s Beed district has approached the police, claiming that she was taken to Pimpri Chinchwad and made to “vote” for a particular party in the January 15 civic polls there. | X @thenewsdrum

Beed: A woman from Maharashtra’s Beed district has approached the police, claiming that she was taken to Pimpri Chinchwad and made to “vote” for a particular party in the January 15 civic polls there, an official said on Saturday.

The woman, who submitted a complaint to the Beed superintendent of police, alleged that she was unaware of the voting process as she had been told she was being taken to a self-help group meeting and to the Khandoba temple at Jejuri in Pune district.

According to the woman, who is from Gevrai taluka, several women from Beed district were taken on four buses to Pimpri Chinchwad. The woman said she “cast her vote” but was also caught by the police and was released after 6 pm on the voting day.

“I have filed a complaint against a woman and have requested the police to register a case against her for cheating me,” she said, adding that she did not receive any money.

Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat confirmed that they had received such a complaint. “We will send the complaint to the Pune collector for further action,” the official said.

