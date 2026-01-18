 Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports Fitness Movement
JSW Cement and JSW Paints MD Parth Jindal completed the 21 km half marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon in 1 hour 56 minutes. A regular participant, Jindal said he ran to promote sports beyond mainstream disciplines. He joined JSW Group employees at the event, marking his eighth half marathon and reinforcing the company's commitment to fitness and community sports culture.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement and JSW Paints, participated in the half marathon (21 km) at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, clocking a time of 1 hour 56 minutes. |

Mumbai: Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement and JSW Paints, participated in the half marathon (21 km) at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, clocking a time of 1 hour 56 minutes.

Jindal, founder of JSW Sports, is an avid runner and passionate sports enthusiast. He ran to promote the cause of all sports, not just the mainstream sports. JSW Sports is also one of the largest corporate promoters of multiple disciplines of sports in India.

Jindal joined employees from the JSW Group at the event. He has been a regular participant in the Mumbai Marathon over the years. As corporate leaders increasingly engage with the participative sports ecosystem, JSW’s presence at Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 underscores its sustained commitment to fitness and its continued support for the collective spirit of community and sport, said a statement from the group.

Jindal was among several industry leaders, political figures and celebrities who joined the event this year. This was Jindal's 8th half marathon. He ran his 7th half marathon in 2023.

