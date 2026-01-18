Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports Fitness Movement

Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement and JSW Paints, participated in the half marathon (21 km) at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, clocking a time of 1 hour 56 minutes. |

Half Marathon Run

Jindal, founder of JSW Sports, is an avid runner and passionate sports enthusiast. He ran to promote the cause of all sports, not just the mainstream sports. JSW Sports is also one of the largest corporate promoters of multiple disciplines of sports in India.

Sports Advocate

Jindal joined employees from the JSW Group at the event. He has been a regular participant in the Mumbai Marathon over the years. As corporate leaders increasingly engage with the participative sports ecosystem, JSW’s presence at Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 underscores its sustained commitment to fitness and its continued support for the collective spirit of community and sport, said a statement from the group.

Jindal was among several industry leaders, political figures and celebrities who joined the event this year. This was Jindal's 8th half marathon. He ran his 7th half marathon in 2023.

