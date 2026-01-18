Western Railway Makes Strong Statement On Fitness And Safety With 150-Member Team At Mumbai Marathon 2026

Western Railway participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 held in Mumbai today, making a vibrant and purposeful presence while spreading a strong message of fitness, discipline and safety awareness. |

Mumbai: Western Railway participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 held in Mumbai today, making a vibrant and purposeful presence while spreading a strong message of fitness, discipline and safety awareness. A 150-member strong contingent comprising officers and staff of Western Railway participated as a mark of respect and celebration of 150 Years of Vande Mataram, symbolising national pride, collective discipline and the importance of healthy living in everyday life.

Leadership Lead

According Western Railway, the General Manager of Western Railway Vivek Kumar Gupta led the Western Railway contingent, while several Senior Officers also actively participated in the marathon, demonstrating leadership commitment towards fitness, safety and public engagement.

"The contingent included representation from key frontline and operational categories such as Station Masters, Ticket Checking staff, Train Managers, Coaching Depot staff and Trackmen, who participated in full uniform to convey strong social and safety messages to the public. The team carried impactful awareness messages through creative branding and outreach material, prominently featuring rail safety and civic responsibility slogans such as “Run for Rail Safety”, “Respect the Tracks” and “Stay Off Tracks – Stay Alive”, along with Western Railway brand lines including “Mumbai Ki Lifeline”, “Western Railway Cares” and “Mumbai Runs Because We Do.” said an official.

Fit India Link

"A distinctive highlight of the participation was that 50 members of the contingent ran in their official uniforms, powerfully demonstrating that fitness is integral to professional excellence and personal well-being. This symbolic participation resonated strongly with the ethos of the Fit India Movement envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reinforcing the message that physical fitness must be embedded into daily life across all professions and age groups" official further added.

Western Railway’s participation carried a larger significance beyond the run itself. It reinforced the organisation’s belief that physical fitness is essential for everyone, irrespective of profession or life circumstances, and that a healthy workforce directly contributes to safer, more efficient and reliable public service delivery. The visibility of a disciplined, uniformed contingent also strengthened public connect while reinforcing the importance of safety consciousness and responsible civic behaviour.

Outreach Drive

"The marathon platform was further leveraged to promote Western Railway’s brand and safety outreach through banners, placards, hand posters and themed visual elements, supported by structured social media amplification to extend the reach of the campaign beyond the event venue" he said.

Caption----General Manager, Western Railway Vivek Kumar Gupta along with senior officers of Western Railway participating in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026. (Right) Western Railway staff in uniform carrying powerful safety and social messages as part of the organisation’s marathon contingent.

