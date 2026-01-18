Aamir Khan Leads ‘Home Run Squad’ With Family At Tata Mumbai Marathon, Backs Paani And Agatsu Causes

The Tata Mumbai Marathon saw an infusion of star power and family spirit this Sunday as Aamir Khan, accompanied by his entire family, joined thousands of participants on the city’s iconic route. | Pic | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Tata Mumbai Marathon saw an infusion of star power and family spirit this Sunday as Aamir Khan, accompanied by his entire family, joined thousands of participants on the city’s iconic route.

Cause Run

Dubbed the “Home Run Squad,” the group, including Aamir, ex-wife Kiran Rao, daughter Ira Khan, son Junaid Khan, son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, ran to support the Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation.

When asked about his motivation, Aamir smiled towards his daughter Ira and admitted, “To be honest, I never even thought about it. My daughter Ira forced me here. She is the one who inspired everyone.”

Crowd Energy

The actor, 60, was particularly moved by the energy of differently-abled and senior runners. “The spirit I saw today makes me feel I should come here every year. The spirit of Mumbai is truly amazing,” he said.

Aamir also shared his fitness philosophy during the event: “You are what you eat. A proper diet is most important, then eight hours of good sleep, and finally, a workout. If diet and sleep are not right, the gym alone won’t help.”

City Route

On the marathon course, the family covered varied distances: Aamir, Kiran, Ira, and Azad completed the 5.9 km Dream Run; Junaid tackled 10 km; and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare impressed by finishing the full 42 km marathon.

The event route wound through major landmarks including CSMT, Marine Drive, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and Haji Ali.

In a candid media interaction, Aamir acknowledged Mumbai’s air quality challenges. When questioned about pollution, he replied, “Haan abhi kya kare? I know,” noting that Mumbaikars are unaccustomed to such conditions. Kiran Rao emphasized civic engagement: “We all need to raise our voices, understand the causes, and do our bit as citizens to change the AQI in our city.” Aamir echoed her sentiment, urging everyone to “contribute in a positive way.”

Online Campaign

Earlier in the week, the family had rallied support on social media. Ira Khan posted, “Our commitment to Paani and Agatsu runs deep. See you there!” A video from Aamir Khan Productions was captioned: “Who’s most likely to run for change? Expect laughs, chaos, and a whole lot of heart!”

