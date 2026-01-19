Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 51-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Hit By Truck While Crossing Road In Waluj

Fatal Accident | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 51-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a heavy truck while attempting to cross the road in the Waluj area on Sunday morning. The tragic incident has once again highlighted concerns over pedestrian safety on busy roads in the industrial belt.

The deceased has been identified as Shivnath Eknath Pawar (51), a native of Kanewadi in Shekta village near Badnapur taluka. He was presently residing at Shivrai village near Waluj for livelihood purposes. According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 11 am when Pawar was crossing the road while moving from the Pandharpur side towards the Gangapur direction.

Eyewitnesses said that a truck with two trailers was passing through the area when it struck Pawar with great force. The impact left him with severe injuries. Locals immediately rushed to his aid and shifted him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical treatment. However, after examination, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the incident, the police were informed, and a preliminary inquiry was initiated. Based on information provided by a police constable, AR Gawali, attached to the GMCH chowki, a case of accidental death has been registered at the Waluj police station.

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident, including the speed of the vehicle and visibility conditions at the time. The investigation is being carried out by Constable Bhimrao Shelke under the supervision of Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked renewed concerns among residents regarding traffic management and pedestrian safety in the Waluj area, which witnesses heavy movement of industrial vehicles throughout the day.