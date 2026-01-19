Census 2027 Preparations Begin As Training Workshop Held In Beed | Representational Image | File Image

Beed: As part of preparatory measures for India’s 16th National Census scheduled for 2027, a training workshop has been organised recently at the District Collector’s Office here.

The workshop focused on providing detailed guidance on the administrative and operational preparedness required for conducting the census. Assistant Directors of Census Operations Pravin Bhagat and Arun Salvekar (Statistics) have been present and offered expert guidance during the programme.

The workshop was attended by Resident Deputy Collector Shivkumar Swami, Deputy Collector Shailesh Suryawanshi, Sub-Divisional Officers, Tahsildars, Chief Officers of municipal councils, Block Development Officers, Circle Officers, municipal representatives, and a large number of officials and staff associated with census operations.

Officials informed that the upcoming census will be conducted using a digital data collection system, with information recorded through a mobile application. Detailed discussions were also held on manpower planning, training mechanisms and operational procedures required for smooth implementation. A centralised computer-based portal will be used for the coordination and monitoring of census activities.

The Census 2027 process will be carried out in two phases. The first phase, the House Listing and Housing Census, will be conducted during May–June 2026, while the second phase, Population Enumeration, is scheduled for February–March 2027.

Emphasising the importance and sensitivity of the census exercise, Deputy Collector (General Administration) Shailesh Suryawanshi instructed all officials and staff to strictly adhere to the guidelines and instructions provided during the training to ensure accurate and efficient execution of the census.