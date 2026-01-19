Pune: Married Woman Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment By In-Laws; Four Booked | File

A married woman allegedly ended her life due to harassment by her in-laws. The woman was found dead at her home in Pune's Dhankawdi area under the Ambegaon jurisdiction.

The police have registered a case against her in-laws and arrested her husband, Sagar Chandrakant Shedge; her father-in-law, Chandrakant Shedge; her mother-in-law; and her sister-in-law, Sarika Harshal Walhekar (33), residents of Ambegaon Budruk, Katraj. The court remanded all four to police custody for two days on January 19.

The complaint was filed by Jyoti Sagar Shedge’s brother, Sagar Renuse, at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station.

According to the police, Jyoti had married Sagar Shedge five years ago during the COVID-19 period in a small ceremony with only 50 attendees. The marriage reportedly faced difficulties as the in-laws’ expectations were not met, and Jyoti was subjected to constant harassment.

The harassment included derogatory remarks about her domestic skills, accusations of being lazy, and allegations of not bringing dowry items. Her husband, reportedly a habitual drinker, also suspected her character and allegedly forced her to consume alcohol.

Jyoti had communicated her distress to her parental family, who initially advised her to handle the situation. Despite temporary attempts to resolve the matter, the harassment resumed, and she continued to face pressure from her husband.

On January 17, overwhelmed by continuous abuse and harassment, Jyoti took her own life at her residence.

Police Sub-Inspector Priyanka Nikam is leading the investigation in the matter.