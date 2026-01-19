 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Wins Prestigious Governance Now Award In New Delhi
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Wins Prestigious Governance Now Award In New Delhi

Under the Smart City Mission, the city has successfully implemented a digital address number system that provides a unique digital identity to properties, significantly improving civic administration, service delivery, and urban planning. This initiative has helped streamline municipal records and enhanced ease of access to various civic services for residents

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Wins Prestigious Governance Now Award In New Delhi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City has been honoured with the prestigious Governance Now awarded at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Friday, marking a significant achievement for the city’s urban governance and innovation efforts. The award was conferred in recognition of several citizen-centric and technology-driven projects implemented under the leadership of Smart City Chief Executive Officer and Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth.

Under the Smart City Mission, the city has successfully implemented a digital address number system that provides a unique digital identity to properties, significantly improving civic administration, service delivery, and urban planning. This initiative has helped streamline municipal records and enhanced ease of access to various civic services for residents.

In the education sector, multiple innovative projects such as Smart Guru and the Savitri Control Room were introduced. These initiatives have played a crucial role in upgrading the quality of education in municipal corporation-run schools by integrating modern digital tools, monitoring mechanisms, and technology-enabled learning solutions. Officials said the programmes have helped improve student engagement and overall academic outcomes.

Public safety and security have also received a major boost through the Integrated Command and Control Centre, which operates from the Smart City office. The centre enables real-time monitoring and coordination, thereby strengthening emergency response and urban safety management across the city.

Additionally, the Smart City’s bus service has significantly improved urban mobility, providing reliable and efficient public transport to a large number of daily commuters. The service has been widely appreciated for easing traffic congestion and promoting sustainable transport.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Jogdand received the award on behalf of G Sreekanth. Smart City Project Manager Faiz Ali and city bus service official Pramod Deshmukh were also present at the ceremony.

