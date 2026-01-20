Continuous Reading Is Key To Success, Says Kundlikrao Atkare At Marathi Book Exhibition Inauguration | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Continuous reading is essential for achieving success in any field, President of Marathi Prakash Sanstha, Kundlikrao Atkare, said while inaugurating a book exhibition at the Government Library in Samarthnagar on Tuesday as part of the Marathi Bhasha fortnight.

“The government library is open to all, and residents should take advantage of the books available here,” Atkare said, appealing to citizens to develop the habit of regular reading.

Assistant Librarian Sunil Huse presided over the programme. Guests of honour included District Library Sangh executive Gulabrao Magar, District Library Officer Subhash Sable, headmistress of Devgiri Kanya Vidyalaya Vanita Nikam, Jeevan Kulkarni and others.

In his presidential address, Huse said every person expresses happiness and sorrow through their mother tongue. He urged students to read Marathi literature to enrich their vocabulary.

Santosh Jadhav delivered the introductory speech, while Govind Khedkar conducted the proceedings and proposed the vote of thanks. Students also demonstrated a group reading exercise on the occasion.

Teachers, students, library members and residents attended the programme in large numbers.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until Jan 28. District Library Officer Santosh Jadhav appealed to citizens to visit the exhibition and make use of the opportunity.