 Gutkha Crackdown In Nanded Range: Illegal Tobacco Worth ₹1.03 Crore Seized In Hingoli & Nanded
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGutkha Crackdown In Nanded Range: Illegal Tobacco Worth ₹1.03 Crore Seized In Hingoli & Nanded

Gutkha Crackdown In Nanded Range: Illegal Tobacco Worth ₹1.03 Crore Seized In Hingoli & Nanded

As part of the operation, a team comprising Assistant Police Inspector Dashrath Taledwar and five personnel first raided Balapur in Hingoli district early on Monday

Vinod ChavanUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Gutkha Crackdown In Nanded Range: Illegal Tobacco Worth ₹1.03 Crore Seized In Hingoli & Nanded | Sourced

Nanded: In a major crackdown on illegal businesses in the Nanded range, a special team formed under the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shahaji Umap conducted raids on Monday in Hingoli district and Nanded city, seizing gutkha worth Rs 72.93 lakh and total contraband valued at Rs 1.03 crore, including vehicles.

As part of the operation, a team comprising Assistant Police Inspector Dashrath Taledwar and five personnel first raided Balapur in Hingoli district early on Monday. During the action, gutkha worth Rs 14.67 lakh was seized from three four-wheelers. The police also seized three vehicles valued at Rs 10 lakh. In this case, two accused, identified as Karan Sadashiv Avchar (20) and Prabhakar Digambar Avchar (32), both residents of Bhosi village in Kalamnuri of Hingoli district, were booked at Akhada Balapur police station under relevant sections of the BNS and the Food Safety and Standards Act. Further investigation is being carried out by Police Inspector Vishnukant Gutte.

Following this, the same team conducted a raid on a gutkha storehouse (godown) in the Itwara area of Nanded city. During the operation, gutkha worth Rs 58.26 lakh and a truck valued at Rs 20.50 lakh used for supplying the contraband were seized, taking the total seizure in this case to Rs 78.76 lakh. Two accused, Sheikh Jibran Sheikh Mukhid (26), a resident of Degloor Naka, Nanded, and Ganesh Ramrao Karhale (26), a resident of Tirupati Nagar, Dhanegaon in Nanded district, were taken to the police station, and the process of registering a case at Itwara police station is underway.

Read Also
Pune: Empress Garden Flower Show 2026 Dedicated To Madhav Gadgil - Dates, Timings & All You Need To...
article-image

The action was carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Dashrath Taledwar along with Head Constables Pradeep Khansole and Sanjeev Jinkalwad and Constables Ganesh Dhumal and Kamaji Gawali. In recognition of the successful action, DIG Shahaji Umap announced a cash reward of Rs 15,000 for the officers and personnel involved in the operation. Police are also probing whether the accused had backing from other individuals to continue the illegal business.

FPJ Shorts
DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Wins Toss, Mumbai Indians To Bat First In Vadodara
DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Wins Toss, Mumbai Indians To Bat First In Vadodara
'Land Of Fire & Ice': Discover Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, A Travel Destination Known For Its Volcanic Eruptions & Wild Snowfall
'Land Of Fire & Ice': Discover Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, A Travel Destination Known For Its Volcanic Eruptions & Wild Snowfall
Zakir Khan Reveals He Has Been Unwell For A Year; Blames 'Sleepless Nights, Early Morning Flights, & No Fixed Timetable For Meals'
Zakir Khan Reveals He Has Been Unwell For A Year; Blames 'Sleepless Nights, Early Morning Flights, & No Fixed Timetable For Meals'
Concept Medical Launches Global Trial On Next-Gen Drug-Eluting Stent
Concept Medical Launches Global Trial On Next-Gen Drug-Eluting Stent

DIG Shahaji Umap appealed to citizens to report information about illegal activities in their areas to the nearest police station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After Five Years, General Body Hall & Civic Offices To Reopen For Elected...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After Five Years, General Body Hall & Civic Offices To Reopen For Elected...
Gutkha Crackdown In Nanded Range: Illegal Tobacco Worth ₹1.03 Crore Seized In Hingoli & Nanded
Gutkha Crackdown In Nanded Range: Illegal Tobacco Worth ₹1.03 Crore Seized In Hingoli & Nanded
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Corporators Must Submit Poll Expense Details Within 30 Days Or Face...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Corporators Must Submit Poll Expense Details Within 30 Days Or Face...
Pune: Cyber Thieves Pose As CBI Officers In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dupe Retired Man Of Rs 1 Crore
Pune: Cyber Thieves Pose As CBI Officers In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dupe Retired Man Of Rs 1 Crore
Jalgaon Zone Consumers Save ₹6 Crore Through MSEDCL Digital Discounts And Timely Payments
Jalgaon Zone Consumers Save ₹6 Crore Through MSEDCL Digital Discounts And Timely Payments