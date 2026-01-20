Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ilaiyaraaja To Receive Padmapani Award At 11th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An annual celebration of acclaimed films from across the world, the 11th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) is scheduled to be held from January 28 to February 1, 2026, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This year, the festival’s most prestigious honour—the Padmapani Award—will be conferred upon legendary composer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Maestro Shri Ilaiyaraaja, who transformed Indian film music with his unique and path-breaking compositions.

The announcement was made here on Monday by AIFF Organising Committee Chairman Nandkishor Kagliwal, Chief Mentor Ankushrao Kadam, and Honorary Chairman Ashutosh Gowariker. Shri Ilaiyaraaja’s name was unanimously selected by the Padmapani Award Selection Committee comprising noted film critic Latika Padgaonkar (Chairperson), director Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunil Sukthankar, and Chandrakant Kulkarni. The award includes a Padmapani memento, a letter of honour and a cash prize of ₹2 lakh.

The award will be presented during the festival’s opening ceremony on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 5.30 pm at Rukmini Auditorium, MGM Campus, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The felicitation will take place in the presence of national and international artists, eminent personalities from various fields, and film enthusiasts. Following the inauguration, festival screenings and events will be held at PVR INOX, Prozone Mall.

For over five decades, Ilaiyaraaja has composed more than 7,000 songs and original scores for over 1,500 films. His work across Indian languages—including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Marathi—has earned him an enduring place in the hearts of music lovers. The maestro continues to enthral audiences to this day.

A masterful fusion of Indian classical and folk traditions with the structural discipline of Western symphonies defines his music. His rare ability to add emotional depth to cinematic moments elevates film narratives. The selection committee noted that the Padmapani Award—symbolising art, compassion and creative devotion—is a fitting tribute to Ilaiyaraaja’s spirituality, technical discipline and profound human sensitivity, qualities that have earned him the title ‘Isaignani’ (The Musical Sage). Shri Ilaiyaraaja is also currently serving as a Rajya Sabha member, nominated by the President of India.

Presented by the Nath Group, MGM University and the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, AIFF is organised by the Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation. The festival is supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Government of India), the Department of Cultural Affairs (Government of Maharashtra), the National Film Development Corporation Ltd., and the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Ltd. Prozone Mall has extended special support to the festival, while Solitaire Towers, Kalika Steel and Dailyhunt are co-organisers.

Organising Committee Chairman Nandkishor Kagliwal, Chief Mentor Ankushrao Kadam, Honorary Chairman Ashutosh Gowariker, Satish Kagliwal, MGM University Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Festival Director Sunil Sukthankar, Artistic Director Chandrakant Kulkarni, Festival Convener Nilesh Raut, Creative Directors Jayaprad Desai, Dnyanesh Zoting, Shiv Kadam and Dr Aparna Kakkad, along with Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dr Rekha Shelke, Shiv Falke, Prof Dasu Vaidya, Dr Anand Nikalje, Prerna Dalvi, Subodh Jadhav, Amit Patil and Nikhil Bhalerao, have appealed to citizens to participate in the festival, which places Marathwada on the global cultural map.

For more information and updates, visit www.aifilmfest.in or write to info@aifilmfest.in