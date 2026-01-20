Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Escapes ICU At Sassoon Hospital Pune Using Bamboo Structure

A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner, arrested in a sexual offence case, escaped from the ICU of the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Monday evening using a bamboo structure erected for ongoing construction work at the facility. | Representational Photo

Pune: A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner, arrested in a sexual offence case, escaped from the ICU of the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Monday evening using a bamboo structure erected for ongoing construction work at the facility, police said.

The accused, identified as Sunny Kuchekar, is facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was lodged at Yerwada Central Jail, they said.

Kuchekar was brought to Sassoon General Hospital for a medical check-up after he complained of ill health in the afternoon. While at the facility, he suffered an epileptic seizure and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the hospital's second floor, where he was administered intravenous medication.

"As the accused was admitted to the ICU, police personnel were stationed outside. At around 5 pm, he went to the washroom and escaped after removing glass panes and climbing down using a bamboo structure erected along the wall for ongoing construction work," a police officer said.

The incident came to light when Kuchekar did not return to his bed for a prolonged period.

"When the washroom door was forced open, it was found that the accused had fled," the officer added.

Police have formed multiple teams to trace and nab the accused.

