Viva College Students Assaulted Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Discussion In Virar; Police Register NC Case, Probe Underway

Vasai Virar: A serious case of assault involving students over issues of language and identity has come to light at Viva College in Virar West. It is alleged that a group of students confronted two B.Com students, showing them a photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and asking questions related to him. When the victims were unable to converse fluently on the topic or provide specific details, the accused reportedly verbally abused and brutally thrashed them. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear and tension on the college campus.

Victim Omnarayan Pandey

According to reports, Omnarayan Pandey, a 20-year-old B.Com student and resident of Virar, was surrounded and threatened by a group of fellow students. The group allegedly pressured him to discuss the photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. When Pandey could not comply, the accused threatened to "kidnap him and beat him up" in the same manner they had others. Out of fear for his life, Pandey fled and hid in the college office. He later submitted a written complaint to the College Principal demanding strict action.

In a similar incident on Saturday, another B.Com student, Nehal Dubey, was also targeted. It is alleged that because he could not provide a specific name associated with the photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a group of students dragged him out of the classroom and beat him mercilessly. Eyewitnesses stated the assault was so severe that Dubey sustained physical injuries and is currently in a state of mental shock.

College Response

The situation escalated on Monday when the same group of accused students allegedly threatened Omnarayan Pandey with kidnapping again. Following this, the victim called the police control room (112) to report the incident. He also visited the Boling Police Station, where a Non-Cognizable (NC) offense has been registered. The police have taken note of the complaint and initiated an investigation.

When questioned about the matter, the College Principal stated that an internal inquiry is underway and statements are being taken from both parties. He assured that appropriate action would be taken once the investigation is complete. Meanwhile, there is significant anger and concern among the students and parents of the college regarding the lack of immediate safety measures.

