CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply

CUET PG Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process and close the payment window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduates (CUET PG) 2026 today, January 20, 2026. Applicants can submit the form on the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg. Candidates can make the correction in the application form from January 22 to January 24, 2026.

CUET PG Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at nta.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, finish the online registration by providing basic personal and academic details.

Step 4: Next, applicants need to log in using the generated application number and password.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, select the preferred programme & examination city, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CUET PG Registration 2026: Application fees

In India, the application fee structure is ₹1,400 for General category candidates, ₹1,200 for OBC-NCL and EWS, ₹1,100 for SC, ST and Third Gender applicants, and ₹1,000 for PwD candidates, covering up to two papers. An additional fee applies for extra papers—₹700 for General and ₹600 for other categories.

For candidates applying from outside India, the fee is approximately ₹7,000 for up to two papers, with an extra ₹3,500 charged for each additional paper, while category-wise overseas rates are specified separately.

CUET PG 2026: Exam details

CUET PG 2026 will cover 157 subjects. The exam will be conducted in 292 cities in India and 16 places outside of India, providing applicants with widespread accessibility.

CUET PG 2026: Name of universities

Admissions through CUET PG are available for PG programmes given by Central Universities as well as other partnering Universities, Institutions, and Organisations, such as State Universities, Deemed Universities, and Private Universities.