 CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply

CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply

NTA will close CUET PG 2026 registration and the payment window today, January 20, 2026, on exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg. The correction window will open from January 22 to 24. The exam will cover 157 subjects and be held across 292 Indian cities and 16 abroad, offering PG admissions to central and partner universities.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
CUET PG Registration 2026 | examinationservices.nic.in

CUET PG Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process and close the payment window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduates (CUET PG) 2026 today, January 20, 2026. Applicants can submit the form on the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg. Candidates can make the correction in the application form from January 22 to January 24, 2026.

CUET PG Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at nta.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Nicola Peltz Beckham? Everything To Know About Brooklyn Beckham's Wife
Who Is Nicola Peltz Beckham? Everything To Know About Brooklyn Beckham's Wife
'Trying To Be Nita Ambani': Social Media Trolls Maryam Nawaz’s Wedding Jewellery; Traces It Back To Indian Royal History
'Trying To Be Nita Ambani': Social Media Trolls Maryam Nawaz’s Wedding Jewellery; Traces It Back To Indian Royal History
'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media By Storm- Watch
'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media By Storm- Watch
AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across India
AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across India

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, finish the online registration by providing basic personal and academic details.

Step 4: Next, applicants need to log in using the generated application number and password.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, select the preferred programme & examination city, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for the CUET PG Registration 2026

CUET PG Registration 2026: Application fees

In India, the application fee structure is ₹1,400 for General category candidates, ₹1,200 for OBC-NCL and EWS, ₹1,100 for SC, ST and Third Gender applicants, and ₹1,000 for PwD candidates, covering up to two papers. An additional fee applies for extra papers—₹700 for General and ₹600 for other categories.

Read Also
Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: Notification For 859 Posts In Various Posts Out At...
article-image

For candidates applying from outside India, the fee is approximately ₹7,000 for up to two papers, with an extra ₹3,500 charged for each additional paper, while category-wise overseas rates are specified separately.

CUET PG 2026: Exam details

CUET PG 2026 will cover 157 subjects. The exam will be conducted in 292 cities in India and 16 places outside of India, providing applicants with widespread accessibility.

CUET PG 2026: Name of universities

Admissions through CUET PG are available for PG programmes given by Central Universities as well as other partnering Universities, Institutions, and Organisations, such as State Universities, Deemed Universities, and Private Universities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply
CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result To Be Declared Today At 2 PM; Check Scorecards At icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result To Be Declared Today At 2 PM; Check Scorecards At icsi.edu
JEE Main 2026: January Session Exams Begin Tomorrow; All You Need To Know On Guidelines, Reporting...
JEE Main 2026: January Session Exams Begin Tomorrow; All You Need To Know On Guidelines, Reporting...
IIT Bombay Releases UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Key and Question Papers; Results Expected On March...
IIT Bombay Releases UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Key and Question Papers; Results Expected On March...
Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: Notification For 859 Posts In Various Posts Out At...
Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: Notification For 859 Posts In Various Posts Out At...