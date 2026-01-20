Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: Notification For 859 Posts In Various Posts Out At tshc.gov.in; Application Window Opens On January 24

Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026 | tshc.gov.in

Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: The High Court of the State of Telangana (TSHC) has issued a Telangana District Court Recruitment notice for 2026 on the official website of TSHC at tshc.gov.in. The application will open on January 24, 2026, and the deadline for submission will be February 13, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

A total of 859 openings have been advertised for various positions. The post-wise categories are as follows:

1. Office Subordinate: 319

2. Junior Assistant: 159

3. Process Server: 95

4. Copyist: 63

5. Field Assistant: 61

6. Examiner: 49

7. Typist: 42

8. Record Assistant: 36

9. Stenographer Grade III: 35

Note: The pay rate for those who qualify varies by post, ranging from Rs 22,900 to Rs 69,150.

Direct link to access the official notification

Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process includes an online application, a written test, a skill test as applicable to the relevant positions, verification, and an interview or Viva-Voce, if appropriate.

Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: The educational requirements change depending on the employment. A degree is required for Stenographer Grade III, as is English shorthand at 120 words per minute, English typing at 45 words per minute, and computer competency. A degree is required for Junior Assistants and Field Assistants, whereas Examiners, Copyists, Record Assistants, and Intermediate or similar levels, as well as Process Servers, require SSC or 10th class qualifications.

b. Age limit: The age limit for all recruitment positions is 18 years. The maximum age for all positions is 46 years; for Process Server, it is 45 years. The age requirement is relaxed for reserved categories under the Telangana government rules.

Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application fee has been set at Rs 600 for applicants in the OC and BC categories. It is Rs 400 for applicants from the SC, ST, EWS, Ex-Servicemen, and Persons with Disabilities categories.