 Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026: Application Process For Junior Resident Vacancies Starts; Check Details Here
BCECEB has released the Bihar Junior Resident Recruitment 2026 notification for 1,445 posts on its official website. The selection will be merit-based with no written exam. Online applications began on January 16 and will close on February 6, 2026. Eligible MBBS graduates can apply online and will be shortlisted for counselling.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026 | Canva

Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has issued the Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026 announcement on the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The Health Department has announced 1445 Junior Resident jobs.

Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process will be merit-based, with no formal examination. Those who are eligible can submit applications online at the official BCECEB website.

Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports Fitness Movement
Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports Fitness Movement
Western Railway Makes Strong Statement On Fitness And Safety With 150-Member Team At Mumbai Marathon 2026
Western Railway Makes Strong Statement On Fitness And Safety With 150-Member Team At Mumbai Marathon 2026
Medha Rana Steals Show In Graceful Saree At Border 2 Promotions; Varun Dhawan Says, 'Pyaari Lage' - Check pics
Medha Rana Steals Show In Graceful Saree At Border 2 Promotions; Varun Dhawan Says, 'Pyaari Lage' - Check pics

As per the schedule, the notification was released in mid-January 2026, and the online application process began on January 16, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications and complete the fee payment process until February 6, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. The application correction window will be open from February 7 to February 8, 2026. Counselling is set to begin from February 11, 2026 onwards, while the merit list will be announced at a later date.

CBSE Class 10 SST Board Exam 2026: Expert Shares Last-Minute Revision And Scoring Tips
Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Junior Resident Recruitment 2026 link and then register using details such as a valid mobile number and email ID.

Step 3: After this, fill out the details such as personal, educational, and medical, and upload the needed documents such as a photograph, signature, MBBS certificates, and registration proof.

Step 4: Next, make the payment of the application fee online and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026

Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

This recruiting drive represents a significant opportunity for MBBS graduates seeking employment at Bihar's government medical colleges and hospitals.

