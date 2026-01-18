CBSE Class 10 SST Board Exam 2026: Expert Shares Last-Minute Revision And Scoring Tips

CBSE Class 10 SST Board Exam 2026 | AI

CBSE Class 10 SST Board Exams 2026: With the CBSE Class 10 Social Science (SST) board exam scheduled for March 7, 2026, students are entering a crucial phase of preparation where revision strategy matters more than volume of study. According to Sundari Dube, Principal, Radcliffe School, Ulwe, this is the time to reinforce concepts, revise important chapters, and align answers with CBSE’s marking scheme rather than attempting new topics.

As per Sundari Dube, Principal, Radcliffe School, Ulwe, the last days before the exam should be utilised for consolidation of preparation. Students should focus on high-weightage chapters and make use of official CBSE sample papers to get an insight into the latest question patterns and marking scheme, which gives more emphasis on concepts rather than rote learning.

Since Social Science comprises History, Geography, Civics, and Economics, it is necessary to balance the revision. Ms. Dube recommends breaking down the study time into chunks and combining a heavy subject with a lighter one. This can be History and Economics or Geography and Civics. Economics and Civics are quite short and easy, so students can focus on Geography and History.

Some chapters cannot be omitted during the revision process. Issues such as Nationalism in India, Print Culture, Resources and Development, Agriculture, Manufacturing Industries, Federalism, Political Parties, Development, and Money and Credit are often asked. Map-based questions, particularly in Geography, are very high-scoring and must be practised extensively on blank maps.

For extended chapters in History, rather than reading all the paragraphs, students need to concentrate on causes, effects, and important events. Mind mapping, bullet points, and connecting dates with personalities can help in rapid recall. In Civics and Economics, a vague answer and a failure to provide examples are pitfalls that can be overcome by relating answers to real-life situations from the textbook.

Structured answer writing is also emphasised by Ms. Dube. CBSE promotes clear writing, use of headings, bullet points, and properly spaced answers. Attempting sample papers and previous year papers under timed conditions will help students increase their speed, accuracy, and confidence levels to be better prepared on the day of the exam.