Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After Five Years, General Body Hall & Civic Offices To Reopen For Elected Corporators In CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administrator’s regime at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is set to end soon, with an elected mayor and corporators expected to take charge of civic affairs after the reservation draw for the mayor’s post. In anticipation of the transition, the CSMC administration has completed preparations to operationalise the renovated corporation house and offices.

Several offices of corporation officials that had remained unused for nearly five years will soon be allotted. The general body meeting hall has also been renovated and is nearing completion. The existing house has been given a makeover, with the administration spending more than Rs 10 crore to give it a corporate-style appearance.

The newly elected corporators will have access to upgraded facilities in the hall, including sofas, LED screens and air-conditioning. The offices of senior officials have also been renovated as part of the project.

The CSMC elections, originally scheduled for 2020, were postponed due to the Covid pandemic. Subsequently, elections to local bodies were delayed further due to reservation-related issues, and the civic administration remained under an administrator’s control. During this period, the offices of officials, the general body meeting hall and the standing committee hall remained largely closed for nearly five years.

Renovation work on the halls and offices had begun earlier but progressed slowly due to uncertainty over the elections. After the announcement of the civic polls in 2025, the pace of work increased. The renovation is now in its final stages, with workers giving finishing touches. Modern microphones, sound systems, large screens and air-conditioning systems have been installed.

To address past disruptions during general body meetings, arrangements have been made to prevent members from reaching the Speaker’s dais and removing the mace. The weight of the mace has also been increased. In addition, the seating area for the mayor and deputy mayor has been elevated as part of the redesign.