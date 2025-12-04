 Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Alleges Delay In Local Poll Results Gives Govt Time To Tamper With EVMs
The counting of votes, originally scheduled for December 3, was put off to December 21 following a directive from the Bombay High Court, which ordered that the results be counted and declared, aligning the date with the revised schedule for bodies that had pending court appeals.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan | File Pic

Pune: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday alleged that with the postponement of results of the Maharashtra local body elections, the government will "get enough time to tamper with" the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Polling for the first phase of 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state was held on Tuesday, while the president and councillors of a local body in Dhule district were elected unopposed.

Talking about it, Chavan said, "The boxes (containing the EVMs) will be kept at some godowns for 16-17 days and the government will get enough time to do some tampering with it."

People are losing faith in the electoral process, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

