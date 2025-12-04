 Mumbai High Tide Alert: Waves Expected To Rise At 4.96 Metres On Thursday Night, Citizens Advised To Stay Away From Seafront
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a high tide warning for Mumbai, urging citizens to avoid the seafront on Thursday night as waves are expected to reach 4.96 metres. The alert coincides with Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary on December 6, when large crowds gather at Chaitya Bhoomi. The city will, however, see clear skies and stable weather.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai High Tide Alert: Waves Expected To Rise At 4.96 Metres On Thursday Night, Citizens Advised To Stay Away From Seafront | Salman Ansari

Mumbai, December 4: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cautioned citizens to avoid the city’s coastline on Thursday night, as Mumbai braces for a high tide expected to reach 4.96 metres at 11.52 pm. The civic body has advised residents, particularly those in low-lying and coastal areas, to exercise utmost caution.

Warning for Coastal Areas from December 4–7

The BMC has issued alerts for the period between December 4 and 7, during which high tides above four metres are anticipated. Officials emphasised that citizens should remain vigilant, avoid venturing into the sea, and follow safety advisories from lifeguards and local authorities.

Crowd Advisory for Chaitya Bhoomi and Shivaji Park

In view of the death anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on December 6, the BMC has urged visitors to Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar and nearby Shivaji Park to maintain a safe distance from the seashore. Thousands of followers visit the site each year to pay homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution, whose last rites were performed there in 1956.

article-image

BMC’s Safety Measures in Place

To prevent mishaps, the civic body is deploying additional personnel, barricades, and signage at sensitive spots along the coastline. Disaster management teams and local police have been placed on alert to ensure smooth crowd management and quick response in case of emergencies.

Clear and Stable Weather Ahead

Despite the high tide warning, Mumbai’s weather remains stable. The city will experience clear skies and dry conditions over the next few days. Temperatures will hover between 33–34°C during the day and 19–20°C at night, with minimal humidity. No rainfall or weather warnings have been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Sunny Week Expected

From December 4 to 9, Mumbaikars can look forward to sunny, pleasant weather, with consistent temperature patterns and clear skies across the city.

