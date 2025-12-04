Sudhir Dalvi Sepsis Treatment: Bombay HC Clears Shirdi Temple Trust To Provide ₹11 Lakh Financial Aid For Ailing 'Shirdi Ke Sai Baba' Actor | X @ChitrapatP

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has granted permission to the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan Trust to extend financial assistance to veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, who is currently undergoing treatment for sepsis. Dalvi, 86, is widely revered for his iconic portrayal of Sai Baba in Manoj Kumar’s 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, a role that earned him immense respect and became equivalent to his identity.

The Trust had approached the court seeking approval to disburse ₹11 lakh towards Dalvi’s ongoing medical expenses. In view of previous directives, the Sansthan is required to obtain the High Court’s permission before offering financial aid exceeding a certain amount. The petition argued that Dalvi’s condition was serious and that the assistance was essential for covering critical treatment costs.

News comes to the fore that Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi who depicted the role of Shirdi Saibaba has been hospitalised with severe sepsis. As his medical bills rise, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sister of Ranbir Kapoor has stepped… pic.twitter.com/8OTrWMOs68 — Nation Now (@NationnowO) October 31, 2025

After reviewing the plea, the High Court allowed the Trust to proceed with the financial support, noting that such aid aligned with the Sansthan’s objectives of extending humanitarian help to individuals in need. The court also acknowledged Dalvi’s long association with the cultural and spiritual legacy of Shirdi Sai Baba through his widely admired performance.

Dalvi’s portrayal of Sai Baba remains one of the most memorable depictions in Indian cinema. His noteworthy and empathetic performance significantly contributed to the film’s success, cementing his image as a spiritual figure in the minds of several generations of viewers. Over the years, he continued to work in films, television, and theatre, but his role as Sai Baba remained his most cherished and celebrated achievement.

Fans and well-wishers have expressed hope for his recovery, with many on social media recalling the comfort and devotion his performance once inspired. The financial aid is expected to help ease the burden on the actor’s family as he continues to receive treatment.