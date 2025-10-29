 Shirdi Ke Sai Baba Actor Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised In Mumbai, Family Appeals For ₹15 Lakh Help For Treatment Of Severe Sepsis
Sudhir Dalvi's medical expenses have already crossed Rs 10 lakh, with doctors estimating that the total cost of his treatment could reach Rs 15 lakh. The actor's family has reportedly expressed concern over the rising expenses and has appealed to fans and the film fraternity for financial assistance to support his ongoing care. He has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital since October 8

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, remembered for his iconic portrayal of Lord Sai Baba in Manoj Kumar's 1977 classic Shirdi Ke Saibaba, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since October 8, 2025. The 86-year-old actor is reportedly battling severe sepsis, a serious and potentially life-threatening infection that demands intensive medical care.

According to a report in Movie Talkies, Dalvi's medical expenses have already crossed Rs 10 lakh, with doctors estimating that the total cost of his treatment could reach Rs 15 lakh.

The actor's family has reportedly expressed concern over the rising expenses and has appealed to fans and the film fraternity for financial assistance to support his ongoing care.

They have also provided the bank details for financial transactions -

Name: Sudheer Dalvi

Account number: 53004408105

IFSC Code: SBIN0030366

State Bank of India

Thakur complex, Kandivali Branch

Dalvi's contribution to Indian cinema and television spans decades, and his portrayal of Sai Baba remains a cherished performance among audiences.

He is best remembered for his iconic portrayal of Lord Sai Baba in Shirdi Ke Saibaba (1977), a role that continues to resonate with audiences decades later. Dalvi also gained acclaim for his work in the TV series Ramayan (1987), where he played Rishi Vashishtha, and in films like Junoon (1978) and Chandni (1989).

He was last seen in the 2003 film Xcuse Me and in the TV show Woh Huye Na Hamare in 2006.

