Mumbai: Speeding Car Turns Turtle After Crashing Into Divider Near Bandra Reclamation, Causes Traffic On WEH; Video |

Mumbai: A car crash near Bandra Reclamation early Thursday morning triggered traffic snarls along the Western Express Highway (WEH). The accident involved a red KIA mini SUV that reportedly rammed into a divider at high speed before flipping over and landing upside down. A video of the overturned vehicle, which surfaced online, has been widely circulated since the incident.

In the viral clip posted by MumbaiTV, the car is seen lying upside down in the middle of the road while vehicles cautiously inch past it. Several bystanders appear near the crash site, but no police vehicle or ambulance is visible in the footage. There are no confirmed reports of any casualties in the accident as of now.

कार डिव्हायडरला धडकल्याने वांद्रे रेक्लिनेशन (वांद्रे) येथे उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.

#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 4, 2025

Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Update

Mumbai Traffic Police later issued an update confirming the situation. “Traffic Movement Is Slow At Bandra Reclamation (Bandra) North Bound Due To Car Dash to Divider,” the department posted in an advisory around 8:30 am, urging commuters to expect delays and plan accordingly. The cause of the crash is yet to be officially confirmed, and there is no immediate update on injuries.

Taxi Driver Dies As Car Plunges Into Sea At Bhaucha Dhakka

In a separate and tragic incident, a 63-year-old taxi driver died after his vehicle plunged into the sea near the New Fish Jetty at Bhaucha Dhakka on November 13. The Yellow Gate Police have registered a negligence case against two officials from a construction company handling demolition work at the location. According to the FIR, the deceased was identified as Jayprakash Chhotelal Sharma, a resident of Moti Mahal, BP Lane in Mumbadevi.

The FIR states that inadequate safety precautions around the ongoing demolition zone may have led to the accident. Sharma’s taxi reportedly veered off the edge due to the absence of proper barricades and warnings. Police are investigating whether the contractors failed to implement essential safety measures.

