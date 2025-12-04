 Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Cool, Yet Smog-Filled Morning; AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 258
Mumbai woke to a crisp, pleasant Thursday morning marked by clear blue skies, cool winds and a gentle winter nip. However, a thick blanket of smog clung to the city. By this morning, AQI.in recorded Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 258, placing it firmly in the ‘unhealthy’ category.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai woke to a crisp, pleasant Thursday morning marked by clear blue skies, cool winds and a gentle winter nip. However, a thick blanket of smog clung to the city, reducing visibility and signalling a sharp rise in pollution levels. Despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting clear skies and temperatures between 19°C and 34°C, the deteriorating air quality overshadowed the otherwise ideal winter conditions.

The spike in pollution comes amid Mumbai’s ongoing construction boom. Dust from private real estate projects and large-scale government works, metro corridors, bridges and road-widening projects continues to fuel high concentrations of suspended particulate matter. As infrastructure deadlines accelerate, so has the struggle to keep the city’s air breathable.

AQI Remains In Unhealthy Category

By today morning, AQI.in recorded Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 258, placing it firmly in the ‘unhealthy’ category. The jump was major compared to the more manageable levels observed earlier last month. Residents across several areas reported the familiar effects of elevated PM2.5 exposure: burning eyes, throat irritation, headaches and a distinct, acrid smell in the air. From high vantage points, the city’s skyline looked washed out and distant, mirroring the widespread impact of the pollution surge.

Several pockets emerged as pollution hotspots. Wadala Truck Terminal led with a startling AQI of 376, classified as severe. Chembur followed at 328 and Deonar at 315, continuing their trend of high industrial emissions. Business districts such as BKC (302) and coastal areas like Colaba (300) also hovered near severe levels, reflecting the combined impact of traffic congestion, commercial activity and coastal humidity trapping pollutants.

Even suburban areas, though relatively better, remained affected. Charkop recorded an AQI of 107 and Govandi 183, both in the poor range. Other zones such as Bhandup West (217), Parel–Bhoiwada (230) and Malad West (233) stayed firmly in the unhealthy bracket. While the severity varied across areas, a greyish haze persisted across most of Mumbai, making the pollution problem unmistakably citywide.

For context, AQI between 0–50 is considered Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, 151–200 Unhealthy, and anything above 200 falls into the Hazardous zone. With multiple localities crossing into severe levels, Mumbai’s air quality crisis continues to overshadow the season’s pleasant chill, leaving residents concerned about the long winter ahead.

