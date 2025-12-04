Mumbai News: BMC Moves To Clear Hurdles, Fast-Track Pending Work On Hancock Bridge Approach Roads

Hancock Bridge at Sandhurst Road |

Although the BMC completed the Hancock Bridge between Byculla and Sandhurst Road in August 2022, the approach roads remain partially unfinished. The new road alignment affected several commercial units on the eastern side, causing a delay of over three years. Civic authorities have now planned immediate rehabilitation for the affected units and priority tendering to complete the remaining work.

A Vital South Mumbai Connector Stuck in Delays

The 146-year-old bridge, a key east–west connector along with the Carnac Bunder Bridge in South Mumbai, was declared dangerous and demolished by Central Railway in January 2016. Reconstruction by the BMC delayed due to residential hurdles was completed in February 2020. One side of the flyover was opened for traffic in August 2022, but technical and legal issues have stalled the remaining work, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

Top Officials Review Progress, Push for Speedy Completion

To expedite the pending work, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar and Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare recently held a review meeting.

They discussed the project’s status, strategies to complete the remaining work, and the rehabilitation of residents in MHADA sublease buildings and slum areas. Bangar said, “The bridge construction within the railway limits has been completed, while the approach roads on both sides are only partially finished. On the western side of the bridge, there are MHADA sublease buildings, along with some commercial establishments and tenants, whose rehabilitation is still pending. The BMC and MHADA administrations need to resolve the issue according to their respective policies.”

Rehabilitation, Road Widening and Legal Hurdles

Bangar directed officials to resolve all rehabilitation-related issues immediately. Work on the approach road including assessing the current road width, required widening, and other related tasks must be taken up without delay.

However, some tenants have approached the Bombay High Court, resulting in a stay order. To have the stay lifted, the BMC will seek assistance from senior legal experts. Bangar has also instructed that appropriate follow-up be maintained on the court proceedings.

CAG Flagged Planning Issues Earlier

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its June 2022 report, stated that “deficient planning led to delay in construction of the bridge,” highlighting long-standing structural and administrative lapses.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/