Thane News: Truck Catches Fire On Mumbai–Nashik Highway In Bhiwandi; Driver’s Quick Action Prevents Major Tragedy

Bhiwandi: A major disaster was averted on the busy Mumbai–Nashik Highway on Wednesday when a truck travelling towards Madhya Pradesh suddenly caught fire near the Bhiwandi–Vadpe police outpost. The situation could have turned catastrophic, but the driver’s presence of mind coupled with a timely alert from a motorist following behind—helped prevent a serious mishap.

Motorist Spots Smoke, Alerts Driver

According to initial information, the truck had departed from Kalyan after unloading goods and was headed towards Madhya Pradesh when flames unexpectedly erupted from its rear cabin. A motorist trailing the vehicle noticed the rising smoke and quickly signalled the driver, who immediately pulled the truck over near the Bhiwandi–Vadpe police chowki.

Fire Contained Before It Spread

The driver’s swift action stopped the fire from spreading further, though the empty plastic crates stored in the truck were completely gutted. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Locals Help Extinguish Flames

Local residents and passersby rushed to help and managed to douse the flames before they escalated further. Police officials said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tragedy Averted Due to Timely Intervention

Timely intervention and quick coordination on the spot ensured that what could have been a major highway tragedy ended without any loss of life.

