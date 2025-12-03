 Thane News: Truck Catches Fire On Mumbai–Nashik Highway In Bhiwandi; Driver’s Quick Action Prevents Major Tragedy
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: Truck Catches Fire On Mumbai–Nashik Highway In Bhiwandi; Driver’s Quick Action Prevents Major Tragedy

Thane News: Truck Catches Fire On Mumbai–Nashik Highway In Bhiwandi; Driver’s Quick Action Prevents Major Tragedy

According to initial information, the truck had departed from Kalyan after unloading goods and was headed towards Madhya Pradesh when flames unexpectedly erupted from its rear cabin.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Truck Catches Fire On Mumbai–Nashik Highway In Bhiwandi |

Bhiwandi: A major disaster was averted on the busy Mumbai–Nashik Highway on Wednesday when a truck travelling towards Madhya Pradesh suddenly caught fire near the Bhiwandi–Vadpe police outpost. The situation could have turned catastrophic, but the driver’s presence of mind coupled with a timely alert from a motorist following behind—helped prevent a serious mishap.

Motorist Spots Smoke, Alerts Driver

According to initial information, the truck had departed from Kalyan after unloading goods and was headed towards Madhya Pradesh when flames unexpectedly erupted from its rear cabin. A motorist trailing the vehicle noticed the rising smoke and quickly signalled the driver, who immediately pulled the truck over near the Bhiwandi–Vadpe police chowki.

Fire Contained Before It Spread

FPJ Shorts
'Mini Dwarka' In Virar: A Grand Replica Of The Dwarkadhish Temple Unveiled
'Mini Dwarka' In Virar: A Grand Replica Of The Dwarkadhish Temple Unveiled
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Indian Pacer Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket
Indian Pacer Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket

The driver’s swift action stopped the fire from spreading further, though the empty plastic crates stored in the truck were completely gutted. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 9: Good News! MMRDA Drops Dongri Car Shed Plan After Public Outcry; 'Elevated Parking...
article-image

Locals Help Extinguish Flames

Local residents and passersby rushed to help and managed to douse the flames before they escalated further. Police officials said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tragedy Averted Due to Timely Intervention

Timely intervention and quick coordination on the spot ensured that what could have been a major highway tragedy ended without any loss of life.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mini Dwarka' In Virar: A Grand Replica Of The Dwarkadhish Temple Unveiled

'Mini Dwarka' In Virar: A Grand Replica Of The Dwarkadhish Temple Unveiled

Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections

Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections

ED Seizes Cash, Digital Evidence and incriminating Documents In Raids On JIIU Trust; Probe Tracks...

ED Seizes Cash, Digital Evidence and incriminating Documents In Raids On JIIU Trust; Probe Tracks...

Bhiwandi News: BNCMC Launches Divyang Office And Digital Portal; Commissioner Promises Full Support...

Bhiwandi News: BNCMC Launches Divyang Office And Digital Portal; Commissioner Promises Full Support...

Thane News: Truck Catches Fire On Mumbai–Nashik Highway In Bhiwandi; Driver’s Quick Action...

Thane News: Truck Catches Fire On Mumbai–Nashik Highway In Bhiwandi; Driver’s Quick Action...