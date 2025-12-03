 Mumbai News: MSF Deployment Cleared For Cooper Hospital After Assault On Resident Doctors
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: MSF Deployment Cleared For Cooper Hospital After Assault On Resident Doctors | PTI Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) has approved the deployment of Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel at Dr. R. N. Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to initiate formal steps to strengthen security at the facility. The move follows last month’s assault on resident doctors, which raised serious safety concerns and renewed calls for stronger protection in civic hospitals.

High-Level Meeting Fast-Tracks Proposal

At a high-level meeting on November 10, senior civic officials, including the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (General Administration) and the Director of Medical Education and Major Hospitals, directed departments to fast-track MSF induction. A detailed proposal was scheduled for submission by November 12 for approvals up to the Municipal Commissioner’s level.

Joint Assessment to Decide Guard Strength

According to MSSC, a joint security assessment will determine the number of guards required. While registration fees are waived for BMC as it is already a registered establishment, the hospital will need to pay a security assessment fee. The deployment of security officers will also ensure proper supervision and discipline of guards. Services will be provided promptly once the fee is received, with monthly duty rates and applicable service charges fixed as per government norms.

Resident Doctors Demand Permanent Security

Resident doctors had earlier threatened to halt work after the attack, highlighting major gaps in existing security arrangements. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) welcomed the MSF deployment but urged BMC to extend such security arrangements permanently to all major municipal hospitals.

Existing Staff to Manage Security Until MSF Joins

Until MSF personnel are deployed, security at Cooper Hospital will continue to be handled by existing BMC staff. Officials have cautioned, however, that if BMC election dates are announced and the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect, the proposal’s final approval could be delayed by up to six months.

