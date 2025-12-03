Navi Mumbai Crime: 30-Year-Old Man Stabbed By Burglars In Ghansoli During Break-In | Representational Image

Ghansoli: A 30-year-old man was stabbed by two burglars who broke into his house in Ghansoli on Saturday evening and attacked him when he resisted, police said. The assailants fled after the assault, and Rabale Police have registered a case of robbery and launched a search for them. The victim is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital, Mumbai.

Victim Asleep When Burglars Entered

The injured man has been identified as Raju Sujinath Kumar, who lives in the slum area near D-Mart in Ghansoli. On November 29, Raju was asleep when two intruders, aged between 18 and 20, entered his house. He woke up after hearing noise as they opened his cupboard. When he confronted them and demanded his mobile phone that they had taken, the duo refused to return it. Raju then tried to stop one of the burglars standing at the door.

Stabbed After Resisting

One of the attackers held him down while the other stabbed him, causing serious injuries to his abdomen and back. The two fled immediately after the assault. Raju was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Sion Hospital, where he has undergone one surgery and is expected to undergo another.

Police Begin Search for Assailants

“We have recorded the victim’s statement and formed teams to identify and trace the accused. They will be arrested soon,” a Rabale Police officer said. Police have launched a manhunt for the two burglars involved in the knife attack.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/