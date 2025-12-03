 Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali High-Rise; No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali High-Rise; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali High-Rise; No Injuries Reported

As soon as the alert was received, seven fire engines rushed to the location to douse the blaze. According to current information, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Mumbai: A fire broke out on Wednesday, December 3, on the third floor of a 32-storey residential tower in Kandivali, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

According to an IANS report, as soon as the alert was received, seven fire engines rushed to the location to douse the blaze. According to current information, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Currently there is no information on where exactly the fire took place in Kandivali.

Earlier today, a massive fire broke out at a complex housing several hospitals in the Kala Nala area of Gujarat's Bhavnagar city. According to reports, around over 15 infants were evacuated from one of the hospitals. After the blaze erupted, locals immediately swung into action and started evacuating the children and elderly from the lab. Over 50 firefighters and six fire brigades were deployed at the spot. After the blaze, a thick envelope of smoke engulfed the area, causing panic among the locals.

Last week, in Delhi, three people were reportedly killed and two women were seriously injured after a major fire broke out in a four-storey residential building at Tigri Extension In South Delhi. The Delhi Police said that the fire broke out at the residential building in Tigri Extension and team reached immediately on the spot after receiving the information.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation & Animal Welfare Representatives Hold Key Meeting On AWBI SOP And Dog Care
Panvel Municipal Corporation & Animal Welfare Representatives Hold Key Meeting On AWBI SOP And Dog Care
Traffic Update: Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid Congestion
Traffic Update: Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid Congestion
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
'Hope This Type Of Love Finds You': Bryan Johnson Introduces 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Kate Tolo In A Romantic Post
'Hope This Type Of Love Finds You': Bryan Johnson Introduces 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Kate Tolo In A Romantic Post
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Traffic Update: Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid...

Traffic Update: Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid...

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali High-Rise; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali High-Rise; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Versatile Vets Clinic To Host Six-Day Subsidised Vaccination Camp For Stray Dogs & Cats...

Mumbai News: Versatile Vets Clinic To Host Six-Day Subsidised Vaccination Camp For Stray Dogs & Cats...

Thane Traffic Update: Roads To Remain Closed Between Gaimukh, Kajupada & Fountain Hotel On December...

Thane Traffic Update: Roads To Remain Closed Between Gaimukh, Kajupada & Fountain Hotel On December...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams ‘Sarkari Surveillance App’, Welcomes...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams ‘Sarkari Surveillance App’, Welcomes...