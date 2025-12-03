Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali High-Rise; No Injuries Reported

Representational photo |

Mumbai: A fire broke out on Wednesday, December 3, on the third floor of a 32-storey residential tower in Kandivali, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

According to an IANS report, as soon as the alert was received, seven fire engines rushed to the location to douse the blaze. According to current information, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Currently there is no information on where exactly the fire took place in Kandivali.

A fire broke out on the third floor of a 32-story building in Kandivali. Upon receiving the information, seven fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot. The fire brigade is working to control the blaze, and no injuries have been reported so far: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/r6K1jQKMAz — IANS (@ians_india) December 3, 2025

