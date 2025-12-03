 Mumbai News: Versatile Vets Clinic To Host Six-Day Subsidised Vaccination Camp For Stray Dogs & Cats In Andheri West
Dogs can get the '9 in 1' jab, an expensive vaccine that is not given under the municipal vaccination and sterilisation programme, rabies vaccine and deworming for the same cost.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Two large subsidised vaccination camps spread over six days have been organised for stray dogs and cats in Andheri West from Thursday. Versatile Vets Clinic, which is organising the camp, will provide the rabies tricat vaccine that protects cats against three major infections, and deworming treatment at a cost of Rs 1100 per animal. Dogs can get the '9 in 1' jab, an expensive vaccine that is not given under the municipal vaccination and sterilisation programme, rabies vaccine and deworming for the same cost. These medicines cost several times more at private veterinary clinics. Animal lovers have been asked to bring their beloved community animals to keep them safe and protected.

Dates:

4, 5 and 6 December

11, 12 and 13 December

Time: 2:00pm to 6:00 pm

Venue: No 19/174, Bhavgandha Bungalow, Mhada Road, near Versova Telephone Exchange, near Food Villa Resto Bar, New Mhada Colony, SV Patel Nagar, Andheri West

Contact for more info: 9769720269 / 9833725515

