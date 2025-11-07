Remove Stray Dogs From Near Schools, Hospitals, Move Them To Shelters After Sterilization: Supreme Court's BIG Verdict

PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and union territories (UTs) to remove stray dogs from near schools, colleges, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places. The top court further ordered authorities to relocate stray dogs to shelters after vaccination and sterilisation in according to the Animal Birth Control Rules

The order was passed by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria,in the suo motu stray dogs matter. The court also directed authorities to fence the public places to avoid the entry of stray dogs.