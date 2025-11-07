 Remove Stray Dogs From Near Schools, Hospitals, Move Them To Shelters After Sterilization: Supreme Court's BIG Verdict
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRemove Stray Dogs From Near Schools, Hospitals, Move Them To Shelters After Sterilization: Supreme Court's BIG Verdict

Remove Stray Dogs From Near Schools, Hospitals, Move Them To Shelters After Sterilization: Supreme Court's BIG Verdict

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and union territories (UTs) to remove stray dogs from near schools, colleges, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and union territories (UTs) to remove stray dogs from near schools, colleges, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places. The top court further ordered authorities to relocate stray dogs to shelters after vaccination and sterilisation in according to the Animal Birth Control Rules

The order was passed by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria,in the suo motu stray dogs matter. The court also directed authorities to fence the public places to avoid the entry of stray dogs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Remove Stray Dogs From Near Schools, Hospitals, Move Them To Shelters After Sterilization: Supreme...

Remove Stray Dogs From Near Schools, Hospitals, Move Them To Shelters After Sterilization: Supreme...

'Became Voice Of India's Freedom Struggle': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years...

'Became Voice Of India's Freedom Struggle': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years...

Migrant Worker From Madhya Pradesh Beaten In Surat, Forced To Lick Attacker's Feet On Video; Police...

Migrant Worker From Madhya Pradesh Beaten In Surat, Forced To Lick Attacker's Feet On Video; Police...

Explained: Indian National Song 'Vande Matram' Completes 150 Years; Who Was Bankim Chandra...

Explained: Indian National Song 'Vande Matram' Completes 150 Years; Who Was Bankim Chandra...

Chaos At Delhi Airport After Over 100 Flights Delayed Due To Air Traffic Control Glitch

Chaos At Delhi Airport After Over 100 Flights Delayed Due To Air Traffic Control Glitch