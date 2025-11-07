Kerala Lottery Result: November 7, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 26 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Pixabay

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-26 on Friday, November 7, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-26 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, November 7, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-26 for Friday, 07-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RV 134919（PAYYANUR）

Agent Name: BALAKRISHNAN P

Agency No.: C 2921

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RN 134919 RO 134919

RP 134919 RR 134919

RS 134919 RT 134919

RU 134919 RW 134919

RX 134919 RY 134919 RZ 134919

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RN 589627（KOTTAYAM）

Agent Name: BIJU P A

Agency No.: K 4644

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RV 365052（PALAKKAD）

Agent Name: SALAUDEEN

Agency No.: P 5719

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0753 3363 3942 3958 4253 4525 5327 5543 5705 6089 6464 6486 6659 7457 8379 9080 9497 9650 9813

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1370 3587 4537 5100 7033 8346

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0142 0176 1443 1818 1977 2271 2915 3103 3124 3572 4224 4725 4932 5739 6024 6186 6362 6733 7009 7568 7589 8700 9238 9476 9494

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0157 0282 0294 0353 0363 0511 0609 0766 0793 0975 1167 1300 1525 1670 1802 1968 2050 2185 2374 3173 3186 3197 3668 3709 3867 4045 4191 4208 4298 4337 4959 5285 5290 5391 5478 5611 5737 5760 6113 6139 6227 6238 6331 6441 6487 6867 6956 7024 7231 7393 7440 7460 7565 7703 7798 7935 8010 8026 8090 8155 8157 8179 8211 8329 8433 8485 8647 9016 9054 9580 9608 9615 9730 9742 9786 9966

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0038 0052 0223 0237 0238 0289 0472 0750 0780 0890 0928 1027 1083 1135 1267 1270 1323 1439 1550 1605 1664 1667 1789 2063 2065 2160 2237 2334 2488 2497 2663 3142 3393 3483 3595 3845 3925 4062 4315 4319 4408 4443 4466 4513 4744 4829 4865 5043 5168 5199 5328 5362 5434 5630 5682 5729 5764 5802 5893 6434 6511 6541 6609 6667 6829 6913 7260 7336 7497 7638 7647 7838 7844 7904 7938 8009 8323 8355 8672 8734 8799 8972 9041 9179 9310 9501 9572 9697 9735 9917 9937 9991

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0108 0132 0134 0200 0298 0307 0315 0343 0350 0428 0497 0515 0535 0591 0676 0706 0852 0856 0903 0904 0969 1177 1216 1248 1342 1390 1607 1801 1896 2025 2183 2186 2298 2471 2502 2565 2709 2762 2832 2906 3024 3111 3134 3149 3216 3244 3368 3473 3479 3484 3541 3554 3574 3607 3642 3671 3737 3794 3807 3884 3928 4053 4116 4212 4219 4269 4273 4438 4532 4631 4642 4668 4732 4857 4927 4929 5289 5447 5557 5690 5801 5828 5837 5884 5914 5946 5967 6047 6059 6159 6292 6328 6412 6448 6496 6514 6614 6731 6740 7001 7020 7137 7149 7410 7500 7502 7566 7580 7607 7634 7672 7717 7951 7964 8060 8168 8242 8288 8422 8572 8624 8627 8650 8667 8745 8806 8841 8903 8912 8937 9148 9185 9233 9258 9359 9372 9427 9554 9676 9694 9746 9828 9859 9998

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-26: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.