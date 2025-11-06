Kerala Lottery Result: November 6, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-596 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-596 lottery results for Thursday, November 6, 2025, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-596 for Thursday, 6-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PT 799772 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: BALAMURUGAN

Agency No.: R 5985

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PN 799772 PO 799772

PP 799772 PR 799772

PS 799772 PU 799772

PV 799772 PW 799772

PX 799772 PY 799772 PZ 799772

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PR 239806 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: P MOHANAN

Agency No.: C 3044

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PV 853793 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: P MOHANAN

Agency No.: P 321

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0283 1174 2213 2743 2849 3509 4919 5326 5431 6621 6773 6989 7774 8148 8272 8823 8847 8996 9780

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1549 5900 7561 7682 8782 8998

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0936 0975 1493 1708 1710 1763 1969 2124 2504 5028 5058 5170 5459 5661 5806 6105 7399 7767 7775 7886 7937 8531 8687 9080 9537

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0044 0055 0067 0120 0313 0623 0625 0738 0899 1038 1065 1219 1251 1347 1639 2107 2108 2260 2322 2627 2645 3040 3257 3374 3486 3609 3953 4025 4038 4257 4398 4490 4689 4821 4933 4962 5137 5178 5234 5237 5494 5657 5746 5894 6137 6170 6315 6539 6557 6618 6703 6722 6821 7008 7062 7131 7179 7565 7696 7720 7742 7789 8177 8325 8564 8653 8732 8828 9231 9248 9307 9444 9698 9769 9831 9904

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0083 0112 0135 0343 0538 0706 0734 0787 1086 1135 1575 1599 1741 1967 1991 2223 2423 2847 2922 3159 3212 3241 3441 3482 3571 3595 3630 3659 3830 3845 4094 4328 4566 4606 4719 5069 5136 5220 5239 5260 5350 5388 5458 5553 5686 5749 5923 6122 6134 6142 6225 6276 6300 6504 6584 6597 6612 6627 6747 6793 7086 7247 7497 7568 7614 7747 7981 8108 8233 8516 8650 8804 8843 8977 9001 9008 9103 9163 9242 9297 9361 9363 9668 9746

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

7684 3098 7701 8046 4331 9999 2655 3767 3501 7323 3786 2451 8240 9476 6810 3923 2105 6578 0569 7290 1977 5446 5535 7762 9782 6329 4875 6139 7059 8517 1784 6509 8799 3314 6226 5984 6047 3700 5173 2461 2753 0835 8404 9419 0592 0749 9263 4071 9140 0064 5258 4568 7152 4967 5076 5357 1869 8150 4048 8912 8880 7435 2038 4892 6455 6765 0335 2292 1811 1105 5637 6816 5695 7386 5059 5945 1312 8519 3984 1075 4244 9508 1819 0414 9758 6879 3136 5807 0107 0086 1212 6017 5809 2444 2561 1529 4172 7243 9578 6840 9661 7893 9909 9268 0224 7982 5242 1424 6012 2580 8977 8492 4081 5071 3453 7706 8816 8627 4053 3146

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-596: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.