 Kerala Lottery Result: November 6, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-596 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-596 lottery results for Thursday, November 6, 2025, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-596 for Thursday, 6-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PT 799772 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: BALAMURUGAN

Agency No.:  R 5985

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PN 799772  PO 799772

PP 799772  PR 799772

PS 799772  PU 799772

PV 799772  PW 799772

PX 799772  PY 799772  PZ 799772

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PR 239806 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: P MOHANAN

Agency No.: C 3044

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PV 853793 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: P MOHANAN

Agency No.: P 321

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0283  1174  2213  2743  2849  3509  4919  5326  5431  6621  6773  6989  7774  8148  8272  8823  8847  8996  9780

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1549  5900  7561  7682  8782  8998

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0936  0975  1493  1708  1710  1763  1969  2124  2504  5028  5058  5170  5459  5661  5806  6105  7399  7767  7775  7886  7937  8531  8687  9080  9537

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0044  0055  0067  0120  0313  0623  0625  0738  0899  1038  1065  1219  1251  1347  1639  2107  2108  2260  2322  2627  2645  3040  3257  3374  3486  3609  3953  4025  4038  4257  4398  4490  4689  4821  4933  4962  5137  5178  5234  5237  5494  5657  5746  5894  6137  6170  6315  6539  6557  6618  6703  6722  6821  7008  7062  7131  7179  7565  7696  7720  7742  7789  8177  8325  8564  8653  8732  8828  9231  9248  9307  9444  9698  9769  9831  9904

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0083  0112  0135  0343  0538  0706  0734  0787  1086  1135  1575  1599  1741  1967  1991  2223  2423  2847  2922  3159  3212  3241  3441  3482  3571  3595  3630  3659  3830  3845  4094  4328  4566  4606  4719  5069  5136  5220  5239  5260  5350  5388  5458  5553  5686  5749  5923  6122  6134  6142  6225  6276  6300  6504  6584  6597  6612  6627  6747  6793  7086  7247  7497  7568  7614  7747  7981  8108  8233  8516  8650  8804  8843  8977  9001  9008  9103  9163  9242  9297  9361  9363  9668  9746

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

7684  3098  7701  8046  4331  9999  2655  3767  3501  7323  3786  2451  8240  9476  6810  3923  2105  6578  0569  7290  1977  5446  5535  7762  9782  6329  4875  6139  7059  8517  1784  6509  8799  3314  6226  5984  6047  3700  5173  2461  2753  0835  8404  9419  0592  0749  9263  4071  9140  0064  5258  4568  7152  4967  5076  5357  1869  8150  4048  8912  8880  7435  2038  4892  6455  6765  0335  2292  1811  1105  5637  6816  5695  7386  5059  5945  1312  8519  3984  1075  4244  9508  1819  0414  9758  6879  3136  5807  0107  0086  1212  6017  5809  2444  2561  1529  4172  7243  9578  6840  9661  7893  9909  9268  0224  7982  5242  1424  6012  2580  8977  8492  4081  5071  3453  7706  8816  8627  4053  3146

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-596: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

