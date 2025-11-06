Congress MLA's Whip Dance Goes Viral During Jubilee Hills Campaign

A video of Miryalaguda Congress MLA Battula Lakshma Reddy performing a whip dance during campaigning has gone viral on social media. The footage shows Reddy performing circus-like stunts on the roads while party workers and supporters gathered to watch his unusual display.

Reddy was campaigning for the byelection in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June 2025. The byelection has been marked by high drama, with 58 candidates in the fray.

The leading contenders—the Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), and the BJP—have resorted to fervent emotional appeals, inflated achievements, sweeping accusations, and ominous warnings to win this high-stakes contest.

With a week to go, campaigning by elected representatives and prominent political leaders includes morning walks, corner meetings, door-to-door visits, massive roadshows, caste-based gatherings, and closed-door meetings.

The Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav, an Other Backward Class leader, while the BRS has nominated Gopinath's widow, Maganti Sunitha, hoping to leverage sympathy. The BJP has fielded Lankala Deepak Reddy, who secured 25,866 votes in 2023. The Congress has not won the Jubilee Hills seat since 2009.