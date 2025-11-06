'Best Universities & Hospitals Should Be Set Up In Bihar,' Says Rahul Gandhi - VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Purnea: A day after levelling fresh allegations of "voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister amid the first phase of polling in 121 constituencies underway in Bihar.

"Wherever they are contesting elections, they are winning elections by stealing votes...Yesterday, we showed the whole world that the BJP and the Election Commission have stolen the Haryana elections, and they stole the last election in Bihar as well," Gandi said at a public meeting here while referring to his press conference on Wednesday.

"So this time, vote theft must not be allowed. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, the Election Commission, are involved in vote theft. It is your (voters) responsibility to protect the Constitution. We must not let vote theft happen..."," the Congress MP asked the voters.

The Congress MP reiterated his claim that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is being "remotely controlled" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called for the need to establish the best universities and hospitals in Bihar

"Bihar needs to progress again. The world's best universities and hospitals should be established in Bihar. Bihar should become a global hub for tourism and industry. But Prime Minister Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cannot do this. Nitish Kumar cannot do anything because he is being remotely controlled by Prime Minister Modi... Nitish Kumar is not running the government; it is being run by bureaucrats from Bihar and Delhi, Prime Minister Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," the Congress MP added.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference, 'H files', where he claimed 25 lakh "fake voters" in Haryana, with one in eight voters being fake.

Rahul Gandhi was campaigning for Congress' Kasba seat candidate in Purnea, Md Irfan Alam, who will lock horns with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Nitesh Kumar Singh, Jan Suraaj's Md Ittefaque Alam and AIMIM's Md Shahnawaz Alam, in the second phase of polling.

The rest of Bihar will vote on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

In 2020, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had secured 125 seats, while the opposition won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, the BJP bagged 74, the RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19.

The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.

